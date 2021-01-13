Check out their video announcement here:

You can trust us when we say that there’s truly something for everyone; as well as all your usual Netflix romcoms and horrors, there’s a bevy of psychological thrillers and dramas to sink your teeth into, too. Many of which, we hasten to add, have already been tipped for awards success. With that in mind, then, we’ve handpicked our favourite upcoming Netflix films, to help get you excited. And please don’t worry: we will be sure to keep this list updated with release dates and new titles as and when they become available. The Harder They Fall

Critically acclaimed actor Regina King will star alongside Idris Elba in The Harder They Fall.

Idris Elba, Regina King, and Zazie Beetz? Be still our beating hearts! The Harder They Fall has all the makings of an excellent Western (oh yes, did we not mention it’s a Western?), weaving the story of a man looking to exact revenge against the guy who murdered his parents. Plus, Jay-Z isn’t just producing this one; he’s penning the soundtrack, too. Release date: TBC 2021

tick, tick… BOOM!

From the man who brought us Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new movie is based on the autobiographical musical by playwright Jonathan Larson, telling the story of an aspiring composer in New York City who is worried he made the wrong career choice. Vanessa Hudgens, Bradley Whitford, Andrew Garfield, and Joshua Henry all star. Release date: TBC 2021 The Woman In The Window

Amy Adams will take the led in new Netflix thriller The WomanIn The Window.

Based on the 2018 novel of the same name, this dark Gone Girl-esque thriller sees agoraphobic Dr. Anna Fox (Amy Adams) become slowly obsessed with the Russell family, the seemingly picture-perfect clan that lives across the way. One day, though, she witnesses something she shouldn’t while watching them from her window – which results in a terrifying game of cat and mouse. Release date: TBC 2021 Love Hard Holidate fans will definitely be into Netflix’s Love Hard, which sees Nina Dobrev’s lovelorn character fall hard for an East Coast guy on a dating app. When Dobrev decides to surprise the new man in her life for Christmas, though, she discovers that she’s been catfished. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same town, and the guy who duped her offers to set them up… but only if she pretends to be his own girlfriend for the holidays. Problematic? Quite possibly (we’re withholding judgement until we see it for ourselves). But it has all the makings of another classic Netflix romcom… Release date: TBC

Monster Monster tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) a seventeen-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder. The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likeable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison. Release date: TBC Red Notice This globetrotting action heist thriller is seemingly one of the crown jewels in Netflix’s 2021 film slate. Starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds, it serves up some serious Bondian energy in its tale of an Interpol agent tracking the world’s most-wanted art thief. Release date: TBC 2021 The White Tiger

Netflix’s The White Tiger is based upon the critically-acclaimed book of the same name.

“Society has trained Balram (Adarsh Gourav) to be one thing – a servant – so he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters,” reads the official Netflix synopsis for White Tiger. “But after a night of betrayal, he realises the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him and save themselves.” On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master. Cue an epic and darkly humorous tale (the film’s tagline is “eat or get eaten up”) about his ascension from poor villager to phenomenally successful entrepreneur. Release date: 22 January 2021 To All The Boys: Always And Forever The third film in the beloved teen romance franchise, Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips leads her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and of course Noah Centineo’s Peter will look like after graduation. We predict this will be sugary sweet fun, as ever! Release date: TBC 2021 Penguin Bloom

New on Netflix: Penguin Bloom, featuring Naomi Watts as Sam Bloom.

In 2013, Samantha Bloom (Naomi Watts), her husband Cameron (The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln) and their three sons left their home in Australia for a holiday in Thailand. While enjoying the view, though, Sam falls through a rotted railing on the hotel balcony, causing her to break her vertebrae in two places and become paralysed from the waist down. This gentle and emotionally-charged drama, based on Bloom’s inspiring true story, charts her slow road to recovery and renewal. Release date: 15 January 2021 Fear Street 1, 2, and 3 First released in 1989, R.L. Stine’s incredibly popular Fear Street book series – set in the fictionalised city of Shadyside – feels like the original template for Netflix’s Stranger Things. Why? Well, because it revolves almost entirely around teenagers who faced malevolent and sometimes paranormal opponents. It makes sense, then, that Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink has joined the cast of this movie trilogy, the first instalment of which revolves around a sinister murder mystery. She joins Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, and Jeremy Ford. Essentially, this one is being touted as a darker, grittier Goosebumps for adults. And we’re into it. Release date: TBC 2021 Malcolm & Marie

John David Washington? Zendaya? The sort of sweeping black-and-white romantic drama that could only have been films in lockdown? Yes, yes, and yes again! Malcolm & Marie has been touted as a contender at the 2021 Oscars, and for good reason; it tells the tale of a filmmaker and his girlfriend returning home from his movie premiere, only to fall foul of smouldering tension and several painful revelations. Speaking about the project with Variety, Washington says: “I couldn’t believe it. It was beautiful words… and at the same time very disturbing with visceral confrontations.” Intrigued? Join the club. Release date: 5 February 2021

Skater Girl Prerna, a teenager growing up in rural India, comes of age when she’s introduced to the sport of skateboarding. As a result, she has to fight the odds to follow her dreams and compete in the national championship. Release date: TBC 2021 The Dig

Love a period drama? Then you’ll undoubtedly want to check out Carey Mulligan and Lily James’ The Dig. Set just before World War 2, it sees a wealthy widow hire an amateur archaeologist to excavate the burial mounds on her estate. When they make a historic discovery, though, the echoes of Britain’s past resonate in the face of its uncertain future‎. Release date: 29 January 2021 Bombay Rose Painted frame by frame and woven delicately through music, a red rose brings together three tales of impossible loves: the love between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy, the love between two women, and the love of an entire city for its Bollywood stars. Based on true events, the film explores the ruthlessness of a society where the love and life that reigns on the big screen can crush you in its mean streets. And, yeah, it sounds like an absolute must-watch, quite frankly. Release date: TBC The Last Letter From Your Lover

The Last Letter From Your Lover tells the story of journalist Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones).

Based on the novel of the same name, The Last Letter From Your Lover follows Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones), an ambitious journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center. As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner) the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellie’s own begins to unfold with the assistance of an earnest and endearing archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) who helps her track down more letters. Release date: TBC 2021 Blonde Vivacious, beautiful, and overwhelmingly tragic, Marilyn Monroe continues to captivate us all these years after her death. Now, based on a bestselling novel from five-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Joyce Carol Oates, Netflix’s Blonde is the boldly reimagined private story of the world’s most famous sex symbol, retelling her life through the modern lens of celebrity culture. Ana de Armas stars. Release date: TBC 2021 Don’t Look Up

Ariana Grande is among those starring in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up.

In what has to be one of the biggest line-up of A-list talent since the heady days of Ocean’s Eleven, the overwhelmingly talented Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tomer Sisley have joined forces for Don’t Look Up. And, if you’d like to pretend that you need to know something, anything about the plot to convince you this one’s worth watching, it’s a film about two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth. Hence the title. Obviously. Release date: TBC 2021

There’s Someone Inside Your House Prefer your horror films to tread familiar ground? There’s Someone Inside Your House has the potential to be your classic slasher, focusing on the graduating class at Osborne High as they find themselves being picked off by a masked assailant. The mysterious person hunting them is fully intent on exposing the darkest secret of each victim (ever so I Know What You Did Last Summer of them, eh?), and it’s up to a group of misfit outsiders to stop the killings before it’s too late. Sold, to the horror fan in the back! Release date: TBC 2021 Moxie

Amy Poehler and Hadley Robinson star in Netflix’s Moxie.

As you’ve no doubt guessed by this point, we’re big fans of Amy Poehler here at Stylist, so it makes sense that we’re on tenterhooks waiting for her new film to hit Netflix. The coming-of-age drama, based on the Jennifer Mathieu book of the same name, sees Hadley Robinson portray a girl from a small town who is inspired by her mother’s Riot Girl past. That’s right: she only goes and starts a feminist revolution at her high school. Anyone else have a feeling that this is the kind of film that’s going to inspire you to smash the patriarchy all over again? Release date: 3 March 2021 Stowaway Stowaway charts how, on a mission to Mars, an unintended stowaway (Shamier Anderson) accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life-support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially grim outcome, a medical researcher (Anna Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the clinical logic of both her commander (Toni Collette) and the ship’s biologist (Daniel Dae Kim). Release date: TBC 2021

Munich Based on the international bestseller by Robert Harris, Munich takes us back to 1938 as Europe stands on the brink of war. Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain’s government desperately seeks a peaceful solution. With the pressure building, Hugh Legat, British civil servant, and Paul von Hartmann, German diplomat, travel to Munich for the emergency Conference. As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the centre of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger. With the whole world watching, can war be averted and, if so, at what cost? Release date: TBC 2021 Bruised

Netflix’s Bruised is Halle Berry’s directorial debut.

Halle Berry doesn’t just star in this film; Bruised – which tells the story of a former MMA fighter struggling to regain custody of her son and restart her athletic career – is also her directorial debut. And, as such, we will 100% be watching when it comes to Netflix later this year. Release date: TBC 2021. 8 Rue de l’Humanite It was only natural that Covid-19’s influence would be felt in Hollywood this year, but this French comedy promises to talk about the pandemic in a way that doesn’t cause you to curl up in a ball of despair. Telling the tale of seven families living in the Parisian apartment building at 8 Rue de l’Humanite, this film revels in the fact that they didn’t escape to the countryside at the arrival of the coronavirus. Cue three months of life under lockdown will reveal the best and worst of these neighbours. Release date: TBC 2021 The Princess Switch 3

Vanessa Hudgens will once gain star as Stacy / Margaret / Fiona in The Princess Switch 3.

Admit it, this is the one you’re most excited about isn’t it? Vanessa Hudgens is back working triple-time in The Princess Switch 3, as Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona (you know, the villain from the second movie) who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve a priceless relic. Cue a not-so-surprising switch. And, because it’s a Christmas romcom, plenty of sparks, stolen glances, and smooches under the mistletoe, too. Release date: November 2021 Awake After a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep (our worst nightmare, ironically), chaos quickly begins to consume the world. It’s up to Gina Rodriguez’s Jill, an ex-soldier with a troubled past, to find a cure in the form of her own daughter. But the question is this: can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind? Release date: TBC 2021

Beauty

Netflix’s Beauty is written and produced by Lena Waithe.

Written and produced by Lena Waithe, Beauty tells the story of a gifted young Black woman who struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract. What follows, then, is a fierce battle between her family, the label, and her closest friend to determine who will guide her as she makes the journey to becoming a star. Release date: TBC 2021 The Starling In this heartwarming dramedy, Melissa McCarthy’s Lilly struggles to deal with her own guilt when her husband leaves to get help with his grief. As if Lilly’s troubles weren’t bad enough, a starling bird that has nested in her backyard begins to harass and attack her. This starling comes to represent all of Lilly’s problems, and she becomes comically obsessed with killing it. Thankfully, though, Lilly eventually finds guidance from Larry, a quirky psychologist-turned veterinarian with a troubled past of his own. Will their unique and unlikely friendship helps steer them both back into the light once more?

Release date: TBC 2021

Fever Dream “A woman named Amanda lies stricken, far from home,” reads the official Netflix synopsis for Fever Dream. “A young boy named David questions her, trying to make her remember. “She’s not his mother, he’s not her son. As her time is running out, he helps her unravel a powerful, haunting story of obsessive jealousy, an invisible danger, and the power of a mother’s love for her child.” We’re already gripped. Release date: TBC 2021 Things Heard And Seen

Amanda Seyfried and James Norton star in Netflix’s Things Heard And Seen.

Based on Elizabeth Brundage’s 2016 novel All Things Cease To Appear, the film follows a Manhattan couple (Amanda Seyfried and James Norton) who move to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history. The sinister thriller also stars Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter, and F. Murray Abraham. Release date: TBC 2021

