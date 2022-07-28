It may be nearly 60 years since her death, but the world continues to be transfixed by Marilyn Monroe. Transcending from a small-town model and actor into one of the most iconic and recognisable pop culture icons of all time, Monroe’s celebrity is kept alive by its unfathomable mysteriousness. We all know the peroxide-blonde woman twirling over hot air vents in that billowing white dress and the lip-sticked lady draped in glittering necklaces and pink satin singing Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend, but the person behind the persona remains an unknowable enigma we’re still puzzling over today.

That’s why our attention has been piqued by Blonde, Netflix’s hotly anticipated adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ acclaimed 2000 novel that was once dubbed “the definitive study of American celebrity”. Netflix has said the film, which sees Ana de Armas portray the bombshell who was born Norma Jeane Mortenson, will re-evaluate the actor’s inner life behind the sheen of her Hollywood superstar public image.

It’s an ambition hinted at in a newly released trailer and new images of de Armas playing Monroe. The trailer, shot in a film noir style, shows Monroe grappling with her identity in the face of paparazzi, crowds and film cameras. “I can’t face doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe,” says de Armas as Monroe in the trailer. “Marilyn doesn’t exist. When I come out of my dressing room. I’m Norma Jeane. I’m still her when the camera is rolling.” The trailer then cuts to flashing images of Monroe in distress: in a car crash, a burning building and collapsing to a sofa. Arresting new images revealed exclusively in Vanity Fair, also show de Armas portraying the actor in intimate and domestic moments with her partners.

Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio

Arthur Miller and Marilyn Monroe

The first shows de Armas with Adrien Brody, who portrays her third husband, the playwright Arthur Miller, in the film and is a recreation of a rare colour photo of the couple picking daisies at their home in Connecticut. The second shows de Armas being filmed by director Andrew Dominik sat alongside actor Bobby Cannavale playing Monroe’s second husband Joe DiMaggio, in another recreation of an image of the pair at home in Canada. Another shows de Armas looking scarily like the actor as she rehearses in a replica of Monroe’s famous hot pink dress from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

In an interview with Netflix’s Queue, de Armas confirmed the ambitions of the film to portray a side of Monroe that the world didn’t often get to see. “[Director] Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start – to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens,” de Armas told Queue. “He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen.”

The film is also the first ever original title produced by Netflix to receive an adults-only rating, suggesting it will be dabbling in the more tragic aspects of the actor’s life. Plus, Carol Oates has given the film her seal of approval. Could this be the no-holds-barred portrayal that finally helps us understand the mystery of Monroe? Blonde premieres exclusively on Netflix on 23 September 2022.

