Sure, Netflix already has an cannon of excellent festive films ready to fire onto our screens this Christmas. From the deliciously over-the-top Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square to The Christmas Chronicles Part Two (the sequel we didn’t know we wanted) – we’re pretty excited to sit on the sofa with a tub of Quality Street chocolates and tune in. But the thing that we really need in our lives, without even knowing it, is a Christmas muscial with Ricky Martin in it. And, would you believe, Netflix has also granted us this joy.

Latin pop legend Martin – best known in the UK for 90s bangers Livin’ La Vida Loca and She Bangs – will voice the villain in Netflix’ Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. Obviously, we want to know everything about it… What is Netflix’s Jingle Jangle about? The musical adventure, set in the fictional town of Cobbleton, follows the story of legendary toymaker, Jeronicus Jangle. When Martin’s villainous character, a toy called Don Juan Diego, convinces Jeronicus’ ex-apprentice to steal his most prized invention, it’s down to his bright and inventive granddaughter Journey to “heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within” with a long-forgotten invention – a magical robot named Buddy.

Netflix's Jingle Jangle is coming to the platform on 13 November.

Who stars in Jingle Jangle? Martin is just the tip of the iceberg with this amazing cast. Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker plays the delightfully named Jeronicus Jangle, while Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville stars as his boss. Phylicia Rashad is the Jangle matriarch, Keegan-Michael Key is the ex-apprentice and emerging young talent Madalen Mills is little Journey Jangle. Oh, and it’s worth mentioning that John Legend produced and wrote songs for the movie. Let’s take a look at the trainer then, shall we? Watch the trailer for Jingle Jangle

As you can see it looks like pure festive joy. Speaking about the production, Martin recently told Variety: “How could I say no to a project like this? You don’t have to be Christian to enjoy this film. Anyone can relate. It’s for kids, but my mother I’m sure is going to get teary eyes when she sees this movie. It’s very powerful.” And that is exactly why we’ll be watching it when it lands on Netflix on 13 November.

