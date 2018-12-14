Why are we so obsessed with Netflix’s royal Christmas movies?

The Prince & Me drew on all the real-life elements of Mary and Frederik’s love story when crafting its own romance. Edward, like Frederik, was a bit of a wastrel in his youth, spending his time racing cars and snogging supermodels (Frederik dated models Malou Aamund, Katja Storkholm and pop star Maria Montell) until his path crossed with Paige’s. The story of Mary and Frederik, of a commoner who bagged a Prince, was romantic comedy gold.

And it became the inspriation for Netflix’s raft of royal-inspired Christmas movies. A Christmas Prince and its sequel A Christmas Prince: Royal Wedding are cut from pretty much the same cloth. In both, there’s something rotten in the state of Aldovia that requires Amber’s unique set of investigative blogging skills to uncover.

In the original, it’s a plot by Prince Richard’s weasely cousin Simon to steal the throne, a storyline with shades of The Princess Diaries: A Royal Engagement, in which Amelia Mignognette Thermopolis Renaldi Princess of Genovia finds her claim to the throne imperiled by the scheming of a distant relative and the Best Hollywood Chris (Pine).

In A Christmas Prince: Royal Wedding, the drama is provided by the mystery of missing funds from the Aldovian treasury and the bankruptcy of the nation. In both films, it’s Amber’s position as an outsider, as well as her enterprising skills as a journalist, that help save the day and remind Prince Richard of her importance in his life.