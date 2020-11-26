The Netflix Christmas film has become a new festive tradition for many. Cheesier than a board of stilton and brie, with a feel-good factor that brings out your sparkle, you can usually rely on one to get you into the holiday spirit. And this year, we’re spoilt for choice: from the Princess Switch 2 to Jingle Jangle and Holidate. But this year, the truth is that some people – myself included – are finding it hard to get into anything Christmassy (for obvious Covid-19 reasons). That’s why, even though I usually dive into Netflix’s sleigh full of films as soon as they land, I’d avoided putting one on so far. But, last night, I decided to ease myself in by getting on with some admin while sticking on Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square in the background.

In a nutshell: Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square is a musical production that follows the story of a rich woman named Regina (Christine Baranski) who, following her father’s death, inherits his land and the small square she grew up in. She has some seriously Scrooge-like plans to evict every single person who lives there so she can sell it to a mall developer and make even more money. But can a couple of angels, including Parton’s rhinestone-wearing character, make her change her ways? Reader: I was a fool to think that a Parton Christmas film could ever remain in the background. In fact, it might be my favourite Netflix festive film to date (well, bar The Knight Before Christmas, obviously). Here are five reasons why…

Dolly Parton truly is a modern-day angel Parton is, in a single word: WONDERFUL. This film is all about kindness, love, family, forgiveness, change and community, and it’s just so clear that Parton believes in these things. You only need to recall the fact that Parton recently donated an eye-watering amount of money (£807,086) to finding a coronavirus vaccine. I honestly believe that the magical glow that follows her on-screen is 100% natural. Christine Baranski is the perfect villain Baranski often goes under the radar, despite delivering razor-sharp performances in Mamma Mia!, Cybil, The Good Wife and Chicago. But here, she is in her element playing the lead role of the all-singing Scrooge-inspired Regina. Her natural chemistry with Parton is a delight to watch, with two superwomen bouncing off each other in their scenes together. More Baranski on our screens, please.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square: Christine Baranski and Jenifer Lewis.

The soundtrack is banger after banger Parton wrote every song on the score, so of course every single one is a tune. From the energetic Christmas On The Square opening ensemble to the funky Queen Of Mean and Parton’s solo hits such as Everybody Needs An Angel, you are going to be humming these tunes while doing your gift shopping. It’s an inclusive and wonderful cast It’s not often that female characters over 50 get to lead a hit musical, but Parton and Baranski prove exactly why this needs to change. They are both at the top of their game. And the rest of the cast is so diverse and inclusive that it just adds to the “reasons to love this musical” list. It is LOL funny From Baranski calling Parton’s rhinestone boots “eugh, so tacky” to the clueless angel-in-training who Parton takes under her wing, there are some serious laugh-out-loud moments in the script. But there’s a lot of heart and warmth to the story too, which we all know every Netflix Christmas film has in abundance. Watch the trailer for Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

For a jolly Dolly holiday, you can watch Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square on Netflix now.

