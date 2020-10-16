Don’t Look Up: Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are about to land on Netflix

Posted by for Film

Here’s everything we know about Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

Netflix has got some pretty special films lined up for us. 

Everybody is talking about the big budget remake of Daphne Du Maurier’s Rebecca, starring Lily James and Arnie Hammer. Then there’s George Clooney’s post-apocalyptic film, The Midnight Sky, with Felicity Jones. And we have to give a shoutout to Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square, which sells itself with just the title.

Now, Netflix has made another big movie announcement involving Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio. It’s called Don’t Look Up and, yes, it sounds very exciting. 

You may also like

The Midnight Sky: take a first look at George Clooney’s post-apocalyptic Netflix film

What is Don’t Look Up about?

Don’t Look Up follows the story of a pair of astronauts who are trying to warn humanity that an asteroid is hurtling toward planet earth and they only have six months left. 

It perhaps doesn’t sound too cheery but, with Anchorman writer and director Adam McKay at the helm, it’s expected to involve plenty of funny mishaps and razor-sharp comedy lines. 

Meryl Streep
Don't Look Up: Meryl Streep joins the incredible cast.

Who stars in Don’t Look Up?

OK, this is the really exciting part. It will be the first time Lawrence and DiCaprio have been involved with a Netflix production. Alongside them, and Streep, the killer cast includes: Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Himesh Patel, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Tomer Sisley, Matthew Perry and Kid Cudi.

Speaking about Lawrence’s involvement, RadioTimes reports McKay as saying: “I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence. She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call ‘a dynamite act’. And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.”

You may also like

The Prom: Netflix releases first-look images of its new musical film starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman

When is Don’t Look Up released on Netflix?

This is the sad part. The cast has only just been confirmed and, thanks to global Covid-19 restrictions, it’s likely there will be a delay in filming. So we don’t expect this to come to our screens anytime soon. 

We can probably all agree, however, that this one will be worth the wait.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…