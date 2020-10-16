You may also like The Midnight Sky: take a first look at George Clooney’s post-apocalyptic Netflix film

What is Don’t Look Up about? Don’t Look Up follows the story of a pair of astronauts who are trying to warn humanity that an asteroid is hurtling toward planet earth and they only have six months left. It perhaps doesn’t sound too cheery but, with Anchorman writer and director Adam McKay at the helm, it’s expected to involve plenty of funny mishaps and razor-sharp comedy lines.

Don't Look Up: Meryl Streep joins the incredible cast.

Who stars in Don’t Look Up? OK, this is the really exciting part. It will be the first time Lawrence and DiCaprio have been involved with a Netflix production. Alongside them, and Streep, the killer cast includes: Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Himesh Patel, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Tomer Sisley, Matthew Perry and Kid Cudi. Speaking about Lawrence’s involvement, RadioTimes reports McKay as saying: “I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence. She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call ‘a dynamite act’. And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.”

When is Don’t Look Up released on Netflix? This is the sad part. The cast has only just been confirmed and, thanks to global Covid-19 restrictions, it’s likely there will be a delay in filming. So we don’t expect this to come to our screens anytime soon. We can probably all agree, however, that this one will be worth the wait.

