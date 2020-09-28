Have you sat down and watched Netflix’s Enola Holmes yet? Starring Millie Bobby Brown, the film offers up a new twist on the traditional Sherlock Holmes franchise, as the detective’s teen sister Enola runs away from home in a bid to track down her missing mother, Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter). However, with Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) hot on her heels and fully intent on packing her off to boarding school, Enola finds herself forced to “become something unexpected” in order to evade them: a lady.

And so, dressed up in the height of Edwardian fashion, she sleuths her way all over London – and soon finds herself honing her jiu-jitsu moves with Edith (Susie Wokoma), whose respectable teahouse is a front for a female martial arts academy. Because of course it is.

The film has been steadily trending on the streaming platform since its release on 23 September, with critics and viewers alike praising it for its playful plot, star-studded cast, and loud-and-proud feminist message. However, while talk of women’s suffrage and social reform runs throughout the movie, there’s one line which has really struck a chord with people watching.

Enola must break free from the shadow of her brothers.

The exchange, which takes place between Edith and Sherlock, sees the former ask the famous detective why he is disinterested in politics. “Because it’s fatally boring,” he replies.

However, while it’s all-too-clear that Sherlock believes his indifference is proof of his intellectual high-mindedness, Edith’s killer response cuts him to the quick. “Because you have no interest in changing a world that suits you so well,” she corrects him.

In just 14 little words, Edith has reminded Sherlock – as well as everyone watching at home – that it really isn’t clever to disengage yourself from politics. More importantly, though, she’s reminded us all, too, that allyship and solidarity demands far more than just empty words and goodwill: it demands action, too.

It’s unsurprising, then, that one social media user decided to share the scene (captured in four screengrabs) on Twitter alongside the ‘praise hands’ emoji. The tweet has since been shared almost 2,000 times and counting, with an additional 6,044 likes to boot. “You’ve just convinced me to watch this film,” reads one comment under the post. Another adds: “I was wondering whether to give this a try, but now I think I will!” And still one more, praising the powerful statement, says simply: “Now I’ll watch it.” Will you be among them?

