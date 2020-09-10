October, as everyone knows, is the best month to curl up on the sofa (with plenty of pillows to hide behind, of course!) and watch a spine-tingling horror film.

It makes sense, then, that Netflix will be dropping a fresh and unsettling take on the overfamiliar haunted house story just in time for Halloween.

And, starring Gangs Of London’s Sope Dirisu and Luther’s Wunmi Mosaku, it already sounds like this thought-provoking horror is going to be a must-watch.