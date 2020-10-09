Look, we admit it: 2020 has been a dumpster fire of a year. Thankfully, though, Netflix knows exactly how to put a big fat smile back on our faces: by unwrapping a list of new Christmas movies set to debut on the streaming platform over the next two months. From romcoms like Operation Christmas Drop and Holidate, to musical extravaganzas like Jingle Jangle and Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square, each of these festive films looks guaranteed to be a mug of hot chocolate for the soul (with extra marshmallows, obviously).

To help you ease into that festive spirit, we’ve rounded up a list of what’s dropping and when. All that’s left to do is load up on festive snacks, pull on your ugliest Christmas jumper, and settle back into your duvet cocoon for a feel-good viewing party. You’re welcome. Holidate

Fed up with being harassed by their families over their single status, two impossibly attractive strangers (Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey) agree to be each other’s platonic plus-ones all year long. In true Hollywood fashion, though, it isn’t long before they catch real feelings along the way… Holidate will be available to stream from 28 October. Operation Christmas Drop

Holidate: Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig star in new Netflix film.

Congressional aide Erica Miller (Kat Graham) is chasing a promotion, so she decides to forgo her traditional family Christmas in favour of a trip across the Pacific at her boss’ behest. Her mission? To find reasons to defund a beachside Air Force base, which quickly leads to a clash with her handsome guide, Captain Andrew Jantz (Alexander Ludwig). However, as she learns more about the customs and communal spirit of Andrew’s adopted home, Erica soon softens… and sparks quickly begin to fly. Because of course they do. Operation Christmas Drop will be available to stream from 5 November. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a musical adventure set in the fictional town of Cobbleton, home to legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker). So far, so festive. When Jeronicus’ ex-apprentice steals his most prized invention, though, it’s down to his bright and inventive granddaughter Journey (Madalen Mills) to “heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within” with a long-forgotten invention – a magical robot named Buddy. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey will be available to stream from 13 November.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again The highly-anticipated Netflix original film sequel to The Princess Switch, Switched Again brings Vanessa Hudgens back into the fold once again. This time, though, she won’t just be playing Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy: she’ll also be taking on a third doppelganger, in the form of Margaret’s party-girl cousin Fiona. If that ain’t enough to tempt you in, we don’t know what will. The Princess Switch: Switched Again will be available to stream from 19 November. Alien Xmas This stop-motion animation might be aimed at actual kids, but that doesn’t mean big kids won’t be fans as well. All about a race of kleptomaniac aliens trying to steal Earth’s gravity in order to nab everything on the planet, it seems the fate of the Earth depends on Santa, his elves, the spirit of Christmas and a sweet little alien named X! Alien Xmas will be available to stream from 20 November.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square: Dolly Parton stars as a festive angel.

In this festive musical, Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski) returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer. And, because she’s in full Scrooge mode, she does it right before Christmas, too. Bah, humbug. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel (hey there, Dolly!), Regina starts to have a change of heart. Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square will be available to stream from 22 November. The Christmas Chronicles Part Two

The Christmas Chronicles Part Two: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn star in this festive film.

It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). The Christmas Chronicles Part Two will be available to stream from 25 November. Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker The first collaboration between Shonda Rhimes-led production company Shondaland and Netflix, this documentary follows film and stage star Debbie Allen and her Los Angeles dance studio as they prepare for their annual holiday presentation, Hot Chocolate Nutcracker. Which sounds, yeah, like something we’re 100% into.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker will be available to stream from 27 November.

Angela’s Christmas Wish Another one for kids, Angela’s Christmas Wish is a heart-warming tale of a determined little girl who sets out to reunite her family in time for Christmas. Based on characters from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt, it promises to be a tender and funny story about the importance of family and togetherness. Angela’s Christmas Wish will be available to stream from 1 December. Just Another Christmas / Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem.

Just Another Christmas: A still from Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem.

After taking a very nasty fall on Christmas Eve, grinchy Jorge blacks out and wakes up one year later, with no memory of the year that has passed. Cue a Groundhog Day moment, as he soon realises that he’s doomed to keep waking up on Christmas Eve after Christmas Eve, having to deal with the aftermath of what his other self has done the other 364 days of the year. Just Another Christmas / Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem will be available to stream from 3 December.

