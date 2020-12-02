Here’s everything we know about new Netflix movie Redd Zone, which stars Jada Pinkett Smith in the lead role.
We love Jada Pinkett Smith for her Red Table Talks on Facebook, which see her and her family having candid and important discussions on relationships, feminism, race, social issues and everything in between.
But we best know Pinkett Smith for her acting career. From The Nutty Professor to Madagascar, The Women and Girls Trip, the star has spent nearly 30 years in Hollywood.
That’s why we’re so excited over the news that Pinkett Smith is returning to the screen in a new Netflix film, Redd Zone – and it sounds heartbreaking.
Variety has confirmed that Pinkett Smith will take on the lead role of real-life single mum Tia Magee, who helps her sons and their high school football teammates, “The Bros,” heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd.
The synopsis continues: “One by one, the boys start moving into her house, and soon, 17 of The Bros are living under her roof. Eventually, all of them go to college, and four make it to the NFL. [Tia’s] son, Brandon Magee, became a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was later drafted by the Boston Red Sox to play outfield.”The film will be dedicated to Redd’s memory, and Brandon Magee will serve as an executive producer for the project.
Redd Zone is expected to land on Netflix in November 2021. It’s going to be an emotional watch, but it is also definitely going to be one we tune into.
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…