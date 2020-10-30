Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are masters of comedy. Just think of Oh in her role as sharp-tongued and sarcastic Eve Polastri in Killing Eve. And Awkwafina was perfect as Peik Lin, the straight-talking best friend of Constance Wu’s Rachel, in Crazy Rich Asians. So we’re so excited to hear that the two actors are working together on a new Netflix comedy film.

Deadline has confirmed that Oh and Awkwafina are teaming up to play sisters in a yet-to-be-titled movie. The script is by the screenwriter behind the forthcoming Hocus Pocus sequel for Disney+, Jen D’Angelo. And Jessica Elbaum will be producing the project alongside Will Ferrell, Awkwafina and Oh.

Awkwafina will star alongside Sandra Oh in the new Netflix comedy.

While we don’t have a name for the film yet, we do have some details on the story… The film centres on a lonely recluse whose life is upended when her train wreck of a sister vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfill her lifelong dream: to be a contestant on her favorite game show. With Oh and Awkwafina playing the sisters, we know it’s going to be a lot of fun also told with plenty of heart.

Oh has shared her excitement for the new production, sharing the news on Twitter and writing: “Yep, it’s in the works”. Fans have of course reacted by saying they can’t wait to see the finished result. While it might be a while until we actually see this one on our screens, we know it’s going to be worth the wait.

