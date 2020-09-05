Here’s everything we know about Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix film, The Boys in the Band.
Ryan Murphy fans are in for a treat this autumn, as his newest projects are about to hit Netflix.
The screenwriter, director, and producer is best known for hit shows including Glee, American Horror Story, The Politician, Hollywood and Pose. He’s also worked on the impending psychological horror drama, Ratched (which drops on Netflix on 20 September).
And now, the trailer for his new film, The Boys in the Band, has just been released to get us even more excited.
The Boys in the Band is a movie adaptation of a 1968 play of the same name. Considered groundbreaking at the time, the play was celebrated for unapologetically exploring the lives of gay men on stage in a way that hadn’t been seen before. It was revived on Broadway for its 50th anniversary in 2018, and is now back in film form with the Murphy treatment.
What is The Boys in the Band about?
The story follows a group of gay men who gather for a birthday party in 1968 New York City. The party culminates in a “game”, where each man must call someone who he has loved and tell them about it. The drinks and laughs are soon interrupted when a visitor from the host’s past turns the evening upside down.
Things start to unravel, and the cracks beneath the group’s friendships begin to show, bringing to light self-inflicted heartache and identity crises.
Watch the trailer for The Boys in the Band
Who stars in The Boys in the Band?
The cast is pretty brilliant: Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Brian Hutchison and Michael Benjamin Washington.
When is The Boys in the Band out?
We don’t have long to wait. Coming out just in time for autumn, The Boys in the Band lands on Netflix on 30 September 2020.
Images: Netflix
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…