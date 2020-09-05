Ryan Murphy fans are in for a treat this autumn, as his newest projects are about to hit Netflix.

The screenwriter, director, and producer is best known for hit shows including Glee, American Horror Story, The Politician, Hollywood and Pose. He’s also worked on the impending psychological horror drama, Ratched (which drops on Netflix on 20 September).

And now, the trailer for his new film, The Boys in the Band, has just been released to get us even more excited.