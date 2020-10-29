It’s fair to say that Lily James is absolutely smashing it at the moment. The actor – who already has Downton Abbey, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! and Baby Driver under her belt – stars in some of this season’s most highly-anticipated productions.

Take Netflix’s big-budget reworking of Daphne Du Maurier’s Rebecca, for example. And the BBC’s upcoming adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s The Pursuit of Love, which Andrew Scott is also a part of. Now, Netflix has just announced their latest project with James: The Dig.