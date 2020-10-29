The Dig: Lily James and Carey Mulligan star in Netflix’s next big drama
- Hollie Richardson
Here’s everything we know about new Netflix film, The Dig, starring Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes and Lily James.
It’s fair to say that Lily James is absolutely smashing it at the moment. The actor – who already has Downton Abbey, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! and Baby Driver under her belt – stars in some of this season’s most highly-anticipated productions.
Take Netflix’s big-budget reworking of Daphne Du Maurier’s Rebecca, for example. And the BBC’s upcoming adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s The Pursuit of Love, which Andrew Scott is also a part of. Now, Netflix has just announced their latest project with James: The Dig.
What is Netflix’s The Dig?
The Dig is adapted from the popular 2008 novel of the same name by John Preston. It’s an account of the most famous archaeological dig in Britain in modern time – the discovery of the Anglo-Saxon burial ship at Sutton Hoo, known as “Britain’s Tutankhamun”.
Set against the intense backdrop of a nation on the eve of war in 1939, the story channels class tensions, love and loss through the eyes of those affected by the dig and its treasures, including the widowed landowner of the state the burial mounds are on, Edith Pretty, and the amateur archaeologist she hires to excavate their secrets, Basil Brown.
Who stars in The Dig?
Carey Mulligan plays Edith, while Ralph Fiennes takes on Basil. James stars as a supporting character called Penny Preston, but we don’t know much about at this stage. Johnny Flynn, who we last saw in Emma, also appears in the cast alongside Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott and Monica Dolan.
When will The Dig be on Netflix?
We don’t have a confirmed release date yet, but we do know that The Dig will be shown in some cinemas as well as on Netflix. In the meantime, James fans can now catch up with Rebecca on Netflix. And, for Mulligan fans, her latest film Promising Young Woman is due out in cinemas on 25 December.
Images: Netflix