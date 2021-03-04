In short, it’s going to be iconic.

Although we don’t yet have any content from the film to share (according to Deadline, production is set to begin in Los Angeles within the next couple of weeks), we do have some idea of what to expect, including which other stars have joined the cast. So, without further ado, here’s everything we know about The Gray Man so far.

What is The Gray Man about? Based on the debut novel by Mark Greaney, The Gray Man follows the story of freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling). According to Deadline, the film will see Gentry “hunted across the globe” by a former CIA cohort Lloyd Hansen (Evans), who wants him dead. As the IMDb synopsis for the film reads: “In Europe, a CIA operative-turned-assassin looks to evade mysterious forces as he tries to save the lives of the daughters who don’t know he exists.”

The Gray Man is based on the 2014 thriller of the same name by Mark Greaney.

Although we don’t know how closely the film will follow the book, we do know that Mark Greaney’s Gray Man series consists of nine books (with a tenth due out later this year), so it’s possible that the film might bring in references from the later titles and/or get several sequels if it ends up being a hit. Who is in the cast for The Gray Man? The cast for The Gray Man is, quite simply, next level – although only three of the cast members actually have characters attached to them at this point. As we’ve already mentioned, Gosling and Evans will play Gentry and Hansen respectively, with Alfre Woodard set to play Maurice Cahill, an old friend of Gosling’s character. Other members of the cast include Page (who is also set to star in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film), Knives Out and No Time To Die star De Armas and Game Of Thrones’ Jessica Henwick.

Reacting to the news of his casting on his Instagram, Page reposted several news articles alongside various ‘mind blown’ emojis, so it’s safe to say he’s feeling pretty excited about his new role. Other famous faces set to appear in the film include Billy Bob Thornton, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters. Is there a trailer for The Gray Man? Not yet – as we’ve already mentioned, the film is set to go into production in Los Angeles later this month, so it’ll likely be a while until we get any concrete content.

When will The Gray Man be released? Again, we can’t say when the film will be released because nothing has been confirmed yet, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled and update this article when anything changes.

