What is Netflix’s The Prom about? The Prom is a film adaptation of a 2016 Tony-nominated musical of the same name. Dee Dee Allen (Streep) is a Tony award winner who teams up with Barry Glickman (James Corden) to work on a flop musical about Eleanor Roosevelt. After terrible reviews, the pair decide to champion a cause to resurrect their careers, with the help of fellow Broadway stars Angie Dickson (Kidman) and Trent Oliver (Andrew Rannells). They find Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman), a high school senior who isn’t allowed to take her girlfriend Alyssa (Ariana Debose) to the prom because of homophobic school policies in her hometown, and rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

Who stars in Netflix’s The Prom? Alongside the heavyweight names already mentioned, Keegan-Michael Key plays Streep’s love interest, Principal Hawkins, and Kerry Washington stars as Alyssia’s mother, Mrs. Greene. Is there a trailer for Netflix’s The Prom? Yes there is and it looks spectacular…

“One thing’s universal, life’s no dress rehearsal, go big or you’ve blown it, it’s time that we own it, and make it clear that tonight belongs to us…” Learn this chorus people, because you’re going to be singing it a lot after watching The Prom. Like Kidman’s character says in the voice-over, the film brings the steps, the notes and the zazz in bundles. But it’s the vital LGBTQ+ storyline that is so important here, and it looks like it’s told with warmth and heart. Basically, The Prom is a perfect uplifting musical, especially during the dark times of the pandemic. No wonder everybody is talking about it on Twitter.

“At this point in time, we need something that will make us laugh, or smile,” asserted one fan. "The Prom musical on Netflix is brilliant.”

“I am so ready for this,” wrote another Twitter user. “Saw it on Broadway last summer in its last weeks and fell in love!”

“Good morning Ariana Debose nation,” added another fan. “Are we ready for the prom trailer today?” When is Netflix’s The Prom released? The Prom is going to land on Netflix just in time for Christmas. We will all be heading to prom on 11 December. See you there.

