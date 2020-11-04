Even if you never read it for yourself, you’ll probably have heard of Rhonda Byrne’s The Secret. Translated into 50 languages, the controversial self-help book has peddled its message about The Law Of Attraction (essentially, that achievement is a three-step process: ask, believe, and receive) to well over 30 million people. However, while it’s undeniably one over the likes of many (Oprah Winfrey included) with its – ahem – simplistic maxims about gratitude and visualisation, others have been… well, they’ve been less than complimentary about the book.

Why? Well, as political activist and self-described “myth buster” Barbara Ehrenreich famously pointed out in her own book, Bright-Sided: How the Relentless Promotion of Positive Thinking Has Undermined America, The Secret and other tomes like it tend to promote political complacency and a failure to engage with reality. Which, when you glance through The Secret’s official Twitter feed (boasting such gems of advice as, “If money is what you are asking to create more of in your life, then repeat ‘I love money and money loves me!’”), seems a fair point.

Whether you believe in the power of The Secret’s simplest maxims or not, it’s worth noting that a new film adaptation of the book (which in itself was based on an earlier documentary of the same name) is coming to Netflix this month. What’s the plot of The Secret: Dare To Dream? It may surprise some fans of the OG text to learn that the film is a romantic drama based upon the lessons laid out in Byrne’s book. As the official plot synopsis explains: “Miranda Wells is a hard-working young widow struggling to raise three children on her own. A powerful storm brings a devastating challenge and a mysterious handyman, Bray Johnson, into her life. Bray’s presence and his belief in the power of positive thinking re-ignites the family’s spirit, but he carries a secret, which could change everything.”

Who makes up the cast of The Secret: Dare To Dream? Katie Holmes – as in, our beloved Katie Holmes of Dawson’s Creek fame – leads the cast of The Secret: Dare To Dream in her role as Miranda. She stars alongside the likes of Josh Lucas, Jerry O’Connell, Celia Weston, Katrina Begin, and more. Is there a trailer for The Secret: Dare To Dream? There is 100% a trailer for The Secret: Dare To Dream, and it features the most dramatic musical score we’ve ever heard. Ever. “You have to be careful,” Bray warns an impossibly cynical Miranda. “Because you get what you expect.” Cue the hurricane of the century, a power cut, a smashed-up roof, and sparks flying like mad in every direction. But did Bray and Miranda really collide (literally) for a higher reason?

We’re going to hazard a guess that… yeah, they did. What are people saying about The Secret: Dare To Dream? We have to assume that filmmakers didn’t visualise themselves receiving rave reviews for this one, as The Secret: Dare To Dream is currently sitting at a sorry 29% ‘rotten’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “For those who Dare to Dream of a worthy dramatic adaptation of The Secret, this sodden romance will prove a disappointment too painful to visualise,” reads the site’s consensus. Ouch.

That being said, though, fans of the book are understandably excited for the film to land on Netflix. And, as they’ve given the YouTUbe trailer thousands more upvotes than down, we have a feeling it’s destined to prove a success with those who are fully into Byrnes’ mantras already. When is The Secret: Dare To Dream coming to Netflix? The film will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 5 November, just in time for the UK’s second nationwide lockdown. With that fortuitous release date in mind, then, we have a feeling it will be making its way into the streaming platform’s Top 10 trending list before too long…

