It’s not even out yet (indeed, the release date has yet to be announced), yet people are already incredibly excited about Netflix’s The White Tiger. Based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel, the film tells the epic and darkly humorous tale of one poor villager’s ascension to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s much-anticipated adaptation of the book. What’s the plot of Netflix’s The White Tiger? Cunning and ambitious, Balram Halwai jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok and Pinky, who have just returned from America. “Society has trained Balram to be one thing – a servant – so he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters,” reads the official Netflix synopsis. “But after a night of betrayal, he realises the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him and save themselves.”

Netflix’s The White Tiger is based upon the critically-acclaimed book of the same name.

On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master. Cue an epic and darkly humorous tale about his ascension from poor villager to phenomenally successful entrepreneur. Who makes up the cast of Netflix’s The White Tiger? Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas take the lead in this movie. They will be joined by Aaron Wan, Perrie Kapernaros, Vedant Sinha, and Nalneesh Neel, among others.

Is there a trailer for Netflix’s The White Tiger? There isn’t a trailer for this film yet, but we’ll be sure to bring you one just as soon as we get our mitts on it. What are people saying about Netflix’s The White Tiger? Chopra Jonas has gotten people very excited about the film after sharing her thoughts on The White Tiger via her Twitter feed. “So proud to present the first look of The White Tiger,” she said, alongside a series of stills from the Netflix film. “This is a story about a family and the plight of one man – Balram Halwai, played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I’ve ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time.”

Chopra Jonas continued: “Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival. “Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in India, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you.”

Chopra Jonas also opened up about the character she plays in the film, noting: “In The White Tiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then… life changes! “Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy.” The actor finished: “This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands.” When will The White Tiger be available to stream on Netflix? A release date has yet to be announced for the film, but it’s expected to land at some point in 2020.

