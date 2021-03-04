If there’s one thing we all need after the chaos of the last year, it’s a good laugh. As much as we love the edge-of-your-seat action of a psychological thriller (we’re looking at you, Behind Her Eyes) or the unsettling vibes of a dystopian drama, sometimes, there’s nothing better than losing yourself in a good old comedy. And if the trailer for Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer’s new film is anything to go by, it could be just what the doctor ordered.

The Netflix original – called Thunder Force – sees the iconic duo pair up to play two estranged childhood friends who find themselves with superhero powers. After a gang of supervillains set out to take over Chicago, the pair are forced to use their powers to take them down – all while trying to get used to the realities of superhero life. Here’s everything we know about the film so far, including the new trailer.

What is Netflix’s Thunder Force about? Thunder Force follows the story of scientist Emily Stanton (Spencer) and her estranged best friend Lydia (McCarthy). In her lab, Emily has been working on a process to give ordinary people superpowers (including herself), and upon her visit to the lab, accidentally gives Lydia powers too. Powered with new, incredible abilities (Emily can turn invisible, and Lydia has super strength), the pair team up to create Thunder Force – a superhero duo that fights crime.

But when a new team of supervillains arrive in town and attempt to take over the city, the pair are forced to battle the so-called ‘Miscreants’ and their leader, The King. As you can expect, along the way, the film pokes fun at all the stereotypes of the superhero genre, from the hygiene of rewearing the same superhero suits to the less-than glamourous process of getting out the car when you’re covered in armour.

Is there a trailer for Netflix’s Thunder Force? Yes! You can watch the trailer for Netflix’s Thunder Force – which shows the best friends coming to terms with their new superhero powers – below:

Who stars in Netflix’s Thunder Force? Alongside McCarthy and Spencer, Bobby Cannavale will star as supervillain The King, with Pom Klementieff, who is known for her role as Mantis in the MCU, appearing as a currently unnamed character who seems to be part of The King’s crew the Miscreants. The other named characters on the list include Jason Bateman, who will play a superhero called The Crab (yes, he does have pincers), Sarah Baker, who will play B.Krut, an employee at Emily’s company and Melissa Ponzio, who will play character called Rachel Gonzales. Tyrel Jackson Williams also appears as a character called Jessie.

Is there a release date for Netflix’s Thunder Force? The film is set to premiere on Netflix on 6 April, so make sure to add the date to your diary.

