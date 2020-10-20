Netflix’s What We Wanted offers up an intimate portrayal of infertility

Ulrike Kofler’s indie film, coming to Netflix in November, tells the story of a couple that is struggling to conceive.
If you’re looking for an emotionally-charged drama to sink your teeth into, then you’re in luck: What We Wanted, the directorial debut from indie filmmaker Ulrike Kofler, will be available to stream on Netflix this November.
Here’s everything you need to know about the movie.
What’s the plot of Netflix’s What We Wanted?
On the surface, Alice and Niklas are the sort of couple who seem to have everything. Their apparent happiness, though, belies a deep sadness: they are desperate for a child of their own.
After several failed IVF attempts, the duo decide to book a luxury holiday to Sardinia. Their hope? That some time away in the sun will help them to clear their minds, and set aside their deep unfulfilled desire.
There, though, they meet a family from Austria that seems to have everything they ever wished for. Or do they?
Because, as you’ve probably guessed, appearances can be deceiving…
Is there a trailer for Netflix’s What We Wanted?
“We deserve a nice life, too.”
You can watch the trailer for Netflix’s What We Wanted below:
Who makes up the cast of Netflix’s What We Wanted?
Lavinia Wilson, Elyas M’Barek, Anna Unterberger, Lukas Spisser, Iva Höpperger, and Fedor Teyml make up the principal cast of this indie movie.
Is Netflix’s What We Wanted based on a true story?
The film’s screenplay, based on a short fictional story by Peter Stamm, is written by Sandra Bohle and Ulrike Kofler, in collaboration with Marie Kreutzer.
When will What We Wanted be available to stream on Netflix?
The film is coming to Netflix on 11 November.
