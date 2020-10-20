Netflix’s What We Wanted offers up an intimate portrayal of infertility

If you’re looking for an emotionally-charged drama to sink your teeth into, then you’re in luck: What We Wanted, the directorial debut from indie filmmaker Ulrike Kofler, will be available to stream on Netflix this November.

Here’s everything you need to know about the movie.

What’s the plot of Netflix’s What We Wanted?

On the surface, Alice and Niklas are the sort of couple who seem to have everything. Their apparent happiness, though, belies a deep sadness: they are desperate for a child of their own.