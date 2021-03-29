Netflix has become synonymous with compelling true crime documentaries over the years, and the streaming platform has now announced that it will be adding another title to the list. Here’s what you need to know about Netflix’s Why Did You Kill Me? What is the synopsis for Why Did You Kill Me? “After her daughter is killed, a mother uses the social networking site MySpace to investigate the people she believes are responsible, resulting in reverberations for multiple families,” reads Netflix’s official synopsis for the documentary. “But will the line between justice and revenge be blurred?”

Warning: the rest of this article contains several details about the murder of Crystal Theobald, which some viewers may consider spoilers.

Belinda Lane appears in Why Did You Kill Me?

What is the true story behind Why Did You Kill Me? In February 2006, Crystal Theobald was gunned down by gang members. And, when Belinda Lane buried her 24-year-old daughter, she vowed that she would find those responsible and bring them to justice. “I told her, ‘Baby girl, I promise you if it takes my last breath, I will get them; I promise you, you will have justice,’” Lane recalled in an interview with KABC. “It could have taken a lifetime,” she added. “I never would have stopped.”

You may also like Netflix’s most important true crime documentaries, from Unsolved Mysteries to The Family Next Door

Over the course of a decade, Lane created fake accounts on MySpace and used them to reach out to potential suspects. Finally, in 2016, her tireless efforts and engagement on social media paid off, gleaning information that eventually helped lead police to arrest those who killed Crystal Theobald. “She was very instrumental, working on social media to help us identify where he might be,” Riverside Police Lt. Christian Dinco told The Washington Post. “She provided important information that helped lead us to the capture of William Sotelo. “Without her help, he would likely still be outstanding right now.”

Belinda Lane used MySpace to track down her daughter’s killers.

How long is Why Did You Kill Me? The documentary isn’t a series, but a feature-length film; it will run for 83 minutes. When is the documentary coming to Netflix? Why Did You Kill Me? will become available for streaming on 14 April.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy