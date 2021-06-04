Well, the list goes on and on, forever and ever, until the end of time. And we’ve loved them all, each and every single one of them – admittedly some more so than others. However, with a whopping 17 movies (not including sequels) in the mix, and another healthy handful of TV shows, we sort of assumed that Hollywood had done this story to death. Because, y’know, there are other books in the world, by people who aren’t Jane Austen, just waiting to be adapted. But then we heard about Netflix’s The Netherfield Girls and, just like that, we were impossibly hungry for another helping of Austen’s classic tale.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will star in The Netherfield Girls as Lizzie Bennet.

Here’s what you need to know, then, about the unmissable romantic comedy film. What’s the plot of The Netherfield Girls? You know the story by this point; an independent headstrong young woman meets a certain proud and aloof someone, experiences the heady joy of hate at first sight, and slowly comes to realise that her snap judgement was… well, misguided. We can pretty much quote it in our sleep at this point. However, Netflix’s The Netherfield Girls has been described as a “fresh and contemporary” take on Pride And Prejudice, in the spirit of teen comedies like Easy A and 10 Things I Hate About You. So, please, sign us up. Immediately.

You may also like Best ever period dramas streaming now, for anyone in need of some cosy viewing

Who stars in The Netherfield Girls? The impossibly talented Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who broke out in Netflix’s coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever, takes the lead in this romcom as Lizzie Bennet. “I had to keep this secret for so long… I’m so excited,” she says of the project via Instagram. “Couldn’t ask for a better first feature-film. Time to do Jane Austen proud!”

Unfortunately, though, we have a while to wait before we learn who Ramakrishnan’s Lizzie will be falling for (and most ardently at that), as no further casting has been announced. Watch this space. Who’s writing and directing The Netherfield Girls? Becca Gleason, who made her debut feature with Summer ’03, will both write and direct The Netherfield Girls for Netflix. Writing about the project on her own Instagram feed, Gleason said: “Netherfield Park is let at last… so happy I’m finally able to share this news! “Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a comedic genius and I can’t wait for you all to see her as our Lizzie.”

You may also like Netflix bosses have finally explained why they keep cancelling our favourite shows

When will The Netherfield Girls be available to stream on Netflix? Hold your horse-drawn carriages, Austen fans; casting on the project is still in progress, which means filming has yet to begin and a release date has not been announced. If we know Netflix, though, we have a feeling they’ll want to mirror the success they saw with their ridiculously popular period drama, Bridgerton. So, with that in mind, we’re predicting a Christmas 2022 release date. We’ll keep you updated just as soon as we learn more, we promise.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy