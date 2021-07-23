Let’s face facts; Jordan Peele has well and truly earned his reputation as the king of horror and suspense. With a near 100% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Peele’s directorial debut, Get Out, transforms a simple premise – a man meeting his girlfriend’s family for the first time – into a truly menacing tale, tapping into the all-too-relevant themes of racial prejudice and discrimination at the same time. His second film, Us, found similar success with critics and the box office, thanks to its stunning central performance from Lupita Nyong’o, spine-tingling scenes, and insightful commentary on the privileged lifestyles enjoyed by capitalist societies versus that of the exploited underclasses.

Lupita Nyong’o was a revelation in Us.

This year, of course, Peele has teamed up with director Nia DaCosta as the producer and co-writer of Candyman, aka the much-anticipated sequel to the original, which promises to take us back to the now-gentrified Chicago neighbourhood where the legend began. But, for those who want to see him back in the director’s chair, we have good news for you; Peele has now announced that he’s working on a new horror movie, which he’s starkly titled Nope.

Even better? The project will see him reunite with Get Out’s standout star Daniel Kaluuya. Here’s what you need to know about the film. What’s the plot of Nope? As ever, the plot of Nope has been shrouded in secrecy. Peele has, however, shared a poster for Nope on his social media feeds, featuring an ominous cloud with a kite flag tail attached, drifting above a mountainside town. “A new terror from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele,” reads the poster.

Hmm. Are there any fan theories about Nope? The internet is the internet, so of course there are plenty of fan theories already circulating as to what Peele’s Nope is all about. Some have it pegged as an extraterrestrial horror because… well, because it all looks very alien.

Some have spotted a mysterious face in the clouds, sparking a few wild theories about gods and celestial beings:

A few are taking things literally, insisting it’s about climate change and… well, the weather in general:

And others, meanwhile, are hoping for something deeper:

A few have insisted that the people who say “nope” to strange noises in the night and walk away are also far more likely to survive a horror film, so we guess that could be a theory, too. Maybe. We’ll have to wait and see, eh? Who will star in Nope? As mentioned already, Kaluuya – who played Chris in Get Out – will be starring in Peele’s new horror film.

Kaluuya will be joined by a ridiculously talented cast, featuring the likes of Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea and Michael Wincott. And this means (understandably) that we have high hopes for this one. When can we watch Nope? The film already has a release date of 22 July 2022, so we have a wee while to wait. Still, though, we’ll be positively chomping at the bit to get into cinemas when this one drops. Will you be watching?

