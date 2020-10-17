Is it too early to start talking about Christmas? Although the celebrations are going to be very different this year, we’re still thankful to have something good and fun to look forward to at the end of this crappy year. So, quite frankly, it’s definitely not too soon to start getting into the festive spirit. This includes snuggling on the sofa with a cup of mulled wine in hand and watching a classic Christmas film. And to help us do that this year, Now TV has just announced its Christmas movie lineup which lands in November.

Along with its Christmas collection, the streaming channel has announced that JoJo Rabbit, Lucy In The Sky, Doctor Sleep and The Rhythm Section will be available to watch from next month. But we know it’s the festive films you really want to know about… Last Christmas Inspired by the music of George Michael, Last Christmas is a festive romcom starring Emilia Clarke as Kate – a young woman who is terrible at making good decisions. Working as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop with Santa (Michelle Yeoh), she meets Tom (Henry Golding), who starts knocking down her barriers.

Now TV Christmas films 2020: The Holiday

The Holiday I mean, do you even need an introduction to this Nancy Meyers classic? (Actually, one Stylist writer did, and she shared her hilarious reaction after seeing it for the first time). It of course follows the story of LA movie trailer producer Amanda (Cameron Diaz) and Surrey-based journalist Iris (Kate Winslet) who do a house swap to readdress their broken hearts ahead of the holidays. Gremlins Although it was originally released in summer in 1984, Gremlins is widely considered as a Christmas film. It follows the story of struggling inventor, Randall Peltzer, who buys an unusual, furry creature as a Christmas present for his son. However the strange but sweet pet Gizmo soon spawns other creatures which transform into little gremlins, and wreak havoc across the town.

Now TV Christmas films: It's A Wonderful Life.

It’s A Wonderful Life A lot of families will have grown up watching It’s A Wonderful Life every Christmas. It tells the poignant story of George, a family man who sees no way of continuing life until he is visited by his guardian angel. The Polar Express A Christmas film with Tom Hanks in it is indeed a festive wish come true. This animated family movie is about a young boy who boards a train and embarks on an extraordinary journey to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus. His life takes a turn after he encounters special people that make his journey memorable.

Now TV Christmas films: Black Christmas.

Black Christmas Not your typical Christmas film full of festive joy and glitter, Black Christmas is one for all the horror fans out there. A group of female students are stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break. That is until the young sorority pledges discover that the killer is part of an underground college conspiracy. Harry Potter All eight Harry Potter films will be available to stream, from Harry’s first magical Christmas in The Philosopher’s Stone to the Yule Ball in Goblet of Fire and Christmas dinner with the Weasley’s in Order of the Phoenix.

Now TV Christmas films: Love Actually.

Love Actually This list wouldn’t be complete without Richard Curtis’ Love Actually. With far too many amazing cast members to list, the film tells a series of stories about people in London. It’s a reminder that love, actually, is all around us. Die Hard OK, the jury is still out on whether or not this is technically a Christmas film. The iconic 80s action movie is set during the holidays, and there are plenty of cheesy lines bandied about – so we say let’s just go with it.

Now TV Christmas films: Elf.

Elf “Buddy the elf, what’s your favourite colour?” Yep, Elf is perhaps the most quotable Christmas film out there. Will Ferrell plays Buddy, a human brought up as an elf at the North Pole. When he grows up, he ventures back to New York to find his real dad, only to find out that he was on the naughty list. Uh oh. All movies mentioned will be available in the Christmas Collection from 6 November on Now TV.

