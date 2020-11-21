With December just around the corner, most of us are settling into hibernation mode just nicely. Luckily, we’ve been treated to plenty of brilliant new films during November’s lockdown. Netflix has kick-started the festivities with The Princess Switch 2 and Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square. Psychological thriller fans are looking forward to Johnny Flynn’s Cordelia hitting Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video at the end of the month. And film fans have been catching up with their favourite autumnal films on various streaming platforms.

You may also like 19 best autumnal films from You’ve Got Mail to Mona Lisa Smile

So, what have we got to look forward to next month? Now TV has just shared its list of films, and it features five brilliant female-led productions. Here’s what we’ve got to look forward to… Little Women Greta Gerwig helms this latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, Little Women. The beloved story follows the March sisters – Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth – navigate their paths from childhood to womanhood in 19th century America. The incredible cast includes Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep. Little Women will be available to watch from 11 December on Now TV. Emma

Now TV films: Emma.

Anya Taylor-Joy plays the titular role in this stylish adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, Emma. It follows Emma Woodhouse, a young regency lady living in Highbury who gives ‘match-maker’ a whole new meaning when she begins scheming in the lives of her friends and family. During the course of all her meddling, could she be missing an opportunity for herself to find love? Emma will be available to watch from 5 December on Now TV. Misbehaviour

Now TV films in December: Misbehaviour.

British comedy-drama Misbehaviour focuses on the Miss World pageant of 1970, which made history when the Women’s Liberation Movement disrupted the live TV broadcast. The international sensation it caused is expertly depicted by a brilliant cast including Emma Corrin, Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Suki Waterhouse. Misbehaviour will be available to watch from 20 December on Now TV. Clemency

Now TV films in December: Clemency.

Clemency was the winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 2019 Raindance Film Festival. Years of carrying out death row executions, drawing her away from her husband and home life, have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams and the memory of a recently bungled execution follows her around. As she prepares to execute another inmate, Anthony Woods, Bernadine is forced to tackle her demons in the face of their unique connection. Clemency will be available to watch from 23 December on Now TV. Love Sarah

Now TV films in December: Love Sarah.

In Love Sarah, Celia Imrie stars as Mimi, who launches a new bakery filled with delicious pastries with the help of three generations of women. They are all drawn together by the memory of their beloved Sarah, helping them to overcome their differences to make their business work in Notting Hill. Love Sarah will be available to watch from 9 December on Now TV.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy