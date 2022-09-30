Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley are reuniting for new film Wicked Little Letters
- Katie Rosseinsky
The stars of The Lost Daughter are teaming up for a brand new project based on a strange true story.
Earlier this year, Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley both earned Oscar nominations for their roles in Netflix’s Elena Ferrante adaptation The Lost Daughter, each playing the same character at different stages in her life.
Now the talented duo are teaming up again for a very different project, playing two very different neighbours embroiled in a strange mystery in comedy-drama Wicked Little Letters.
Colman will star as Edith Swan, a woman living in the seaside town of Littlehampton in the 1920s. Edith has very little in common with her fiery neighbour Rose Gooding, played by Buckley, and when people in the town start to receive nasty letters filled with foul language, the community quickly blames Rose for the anonymous notes.
This small town scandal could have major consequences for Rose, who stands to lose the custody of her young daughter, and as the letters continue to stack up, police officer Gladys Moss (played by We Are Lady Parts’ Anjana Vasan) starts to fear that the case is more complex than it seems.
With a group of resourceful women, Gladys must work to piece together the truth, clear Rose’s name and catch the real culprit.
The film, which will be directed by Thea Sharrock and written by Jonny Sweet, is based on a real-life case that shocked the residents of Littlehampton and resulted in four different trials.
Rounding out the impressive cast will be The Thick Of It and After Love star Joanna Scanlan, Harry Potter’s Timothy Spall, Fleabag’s Hugh Skinner, Small Axe star Malachi Kirby, Ghosts’ Lolly Adefope, Bridget Jones’s Diary’s Gemma Jones and Alisha Weir, star of the upcoming film adaptation of Matilda the Musical.
While a release date is yet to be confirmed, filming on the project is already underway.
In the meantime, Buckley will next star in Women Talking, an adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel about a group of women dealing with the aftermath of abuse in a tight-knit religious community, which has already generated major buzz on the film festival circuit.
She has also signed up to appear in the film adaptation of Deborah Levy’s novel Hot Milk alongside Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw and Phantom Thread’s Vicky Krieps.
Colman, meanwhile, will soon appear in Sam Mendes’s film Empire Of Light and is set to appear as Miss Havisham in a new adaptation of Great Expectations with a script written by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight and is expected to land on our screens later this year.
She’ll also be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a role in the upcoming series Secret Invasion.
