This small town scandal could have major consequences for Rose, who stands to lose the custody of her young daughter, and as the letters continue to stack up, police officer Gladys Moss (played by We Are Lady Parts’ Anjana Vasan) starts to fear that the case is more complex than it seems.

With a group of resourceful women, Gladys must work to piece together the truth, clear Rose’s name and catch the real culprit.

The film, which will be directed by Thea Sharrock and written by Jonny Sweet, is based on a real-life case that shocked the residents of Littlehampton and resulted in four different trials.

Rounding out the impressive cast will be The Thick Of It and After Love star Joanna Scanlan, Harry Potter’s Timothy Spall, Fleabag’s Hugh Skinner, Small Axe star Malachi Kirby, Ghosts’ Lolly Adefope, Bridget Jones’s Diary’s Gemma Jones and Alisha Weir, star of the upcoming film adaptation of Matilda the Musical.