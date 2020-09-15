Film

Olivia Colman’s moving performance in a new film about dementia may be her most powerful yet

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites

A new trailer has been released for The Father, a twisty and heartbreaking film about dementia with powerhouse performances from Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins.

If there’s anyone who knows how to captivate us with the subtle and magnificent power of performance, it’s Olivia Colman. 

One of Britain’s best-loved actors drew us in with a series of pitch-perfect roles in Peep ShowBroadchurch, The Queen, The Night Manager – and of course, her Oscar-winning turn in 2018 period comedy The Favourite.

You may also like

Landscapers: Olivia Colman’s new project is a true crime retelling of the Mansfield Murders

Clearly, this is a woman who knows how to get under an audience’s skin with raw, emotive and inherently believable storytelling. 

So it’s music to our ears to hear that Coleman’s performance in a new film about a father’s struggle with dementia is being hailed as one of her greatest yet. The trailer for the drama has just been released, offering a glimpse of what the film critics are so excited about.

The Father, based on an award-winning French play of the same name, sees Colman play Anne, the daughter of larger-than-life Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), who is suffering a slow and baffling decline from dementia.

Anthony’s battle with the degenerative illness is all the more gut-wrenching because of the kind of charming, cantankerous and ebullient person that he is. The audience sees first-hand his frustration at the worried reactions of those around him, including his daughter (Colman), his nurse (played by Imogen Poots) and a third woman (Olivia Williams) who appears to become his daughter.

“The way you keep looking as if something is wrong, everything is fine,” he snaps at his daughter at one point, as she herself is heard saying: “I saw it in his eyes, he didn’t know who I was. It was like I was a stranger to him.”

You may also like

The Crown season 4: everything you need to know about the new series

The new film is written and directed by French novelist Florian Zeller, who also wrote the play. But those expecting a one-dimensional drama about the tragedy of memory loss are in for a surprise.

As well as drawing back the curtain on the more heartbreaking aspects of dementia, The Father brings moments of farcical comedy in the mix  – along with a thriller-esque feel of unreality. The viewer is invited to experience dementia from an inside perspective, so they are never really sure whose version of reality is correct, or where/in whom danger lies.  

Amid this creeping sense of unease, Colman takes commanding lead as a woman who is struggling to balance the demands of her increasingly erratic father with her own life, and her relationship with husband and maybe-bad guy Paul (Rufus Sewell).

The play on which The Father is based won the prestigious Molière award; an honour that the film version now seems likely to emanate. After airing at Sundance earlier this year, several critics tipped  Zeller’s adaptation for Oscar success next year (LA-based critic and writer Donny Sheldon hailed Colman’s performance as “the most empathetic, heartfelt work of her career”). 

You may also like

Olivia Colman reflects on the 2004 role that became the “bane of my life”

Just under a million people suffer from dementia in the UK according to Alzheimer’s Society, and that figure is set to rise to 1.6 million by 2040. 

With the condition still widely misunderstood and coated in confusion – not least from the perspective of those who have it, and their loved ones – The Father plays an important role in driving the narrative around dementia forward (and in that sense, it’s not dissimilar to Emma Healey’s hit thriller novel Elizabeth Is Missing, which was also based on a protagonist with dementia).

One thing’s for sure: with the powerhouse duo of Colman and Hopkins at the helm, this twisty and harrowing film is sure to be top of your watch list when it comes out in 2021.

Do you need support with a loved one suffering from dementia? Get expert help and guidance at DementiaUK 

Images: Lionsgate

Sign up for workouts, nutritious recipes and expert tips. You'll also get your Beginner's Guide To Strength Training.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Topics

Share this article

Author

Anna Brech

Anna Brech is a freelance journalist and former editor for stylist.co.uk. Her six-year stint on the site saw her develop a vociferous appetite for live Analytics, feminist opinion and good-quality gin in roughly equal measure. She enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content but has a soft spot for books and escapist travel content.

Recommended by Anna Brech

People

The writer of Normal People has teamed up with Olivia Colman for a new movie

We’re 100% going to be watching this.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Academy Awards 2019: Olivia Colman reigns supreme with beautifully British speech

The Best Actress winner is the absolute definition of women supporting other women

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

How close were the Queen and Princess Margaret in real life?

Season three of The Crown focuses on the royal sisters and their relationship. How true is this portrayal?

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
People

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman have collaborated on something brand new

And it's nothing to do with Fleabag.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published