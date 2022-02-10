The Oscar 2022 nominations are in, and as well as the usual conversations around snubs, complete omissions and surprise nominees, there are some great movies dominating the lists this year. Whether you’re a film buff or just like watching the occasional cinematic masterpiece, with all the Oscar chatter, you may feel like you’re missing out if you’ve yet to watch any of the nominations. Have no fear, though, we’ve rounded up some of the standout 2022 nominees and where to stream or watch them right now.

When are the 2022 Oscars?

The winners of the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on Sunday 27 March, a month after its original ceremony date of 27 February. Apparently the ceremony was moved to ensure the Oscars didn’t clash with the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics. Here in the UK, we’ll be able to watch the Oscars unfold on Sky Cinema with the temporary channel Sky Cinema Oscars bringing us all the glitzy red carpet coverage and the star-studded ceremony itself. It’s set to be a big event, and in order to be eligible, each film must have been released between 1 March and 31 December 2021.

Where can I watch the big Oscar 2022 films?

Jessie Buckley stars as young Leda in The Lost Daughter.

Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power Of The Dog

The Power Of The Dog The Power Of The Dog is arguably Benedict Cumberbatch’s best film yet and also the buzziest awards season drama of the year, according to our reviewer. Well, it certainly made quite the impression as it leads the pack at this year’s Oscars with a staggering 12 nominations. The Power Of The Dog is available to watch on Netflix. Licorice Pizza Coming from cult favourite director Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza is about “growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley [in] 1973” according to the official synopsis. It also stars Alana Haim from our favourite all-sister rock band Haim, so what more could we want? Licorice Pizza is available to watch in cinemas nationwide now.

The Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story has scooped up seven 2022 Oscar nominations.

Dune The sci-fi film, which stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Oscar Isaac, has pulled in a whopping 10 nominations at the Oscars this year, second only to The Power Of The Dog. While you can’t catch this film at cinemas anymore, you most certainly can watch it from the comfort of your own home. Dune is available to watch on Apple TV and Prime Video from £4.99.

West Side Story The original West Side Story, which was released in 1961, is a hard act to follow – but that hasn’t stopped Steven Spielberg from creating a seven-time Oscar-nominated cinematic hit. Inspired by the tragic romance of Romeo And Juliet, it’s a tale of two star-crossed lovers, Tony and Maria – played by Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler. West Side Story is available in cinemas nationwide now.

Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper star in Nightmare Alley.

Nightmare Alley This film tells the story of a down on his luck but charismatic “carny” Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper). While at a traveling carnival, Carlisle meets and endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette), as well as her mentalist husband Pete. Eventually, with the aid of mysterious psychiatrist Dr Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), the duo begin to plot a grift with some newly acquired knowledge, setting their target on dangerous and skeptical tycoon Ezra Grindle (Richard Jenkins).

Nightmare Alley is available to watch in cinemas nationwide now. tick, tick… Boom!

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut has been adapted from the semi-autobiographical musical of the same name by Rent creator Jonathan Larson and boasts an incredible, star-studded cast. With Andrew Garfield nominated for his portrayal of Larson, we’d say now is as good a time as any to stream it on Netflix.

tick, tick… Boom! is available to watch on Netflix. Coda Coda is nominated for three Oscars, and the 2021 film follows Ruby as the only hearing member of a deaf family from Gloucester, Massachusetts. “At 17, she works mornings before school to help her parents and brother keep their fishing business afloat,” according to the film’s synopsis. “But in joining her high school’s choir club, Ruby finds herself drawn to both her duet partner and her latent passion for singing.”

Coda is available to watch on Apple TV+.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye In the 1970s, Tammy Faye Bakker and her husband, Jim, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park. However, financial improprieties, scheming rivals and a scandal soon threaten to topple their carefully constructed empire. If the real-life story doesn’t strike you as wild enough, then the movie most certainly will. Starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, Chastain has been nominated for her leading role in the hit movie. The Eyes of Tammy Faye is available to watch in cinemas nationwide now. Spencer It was long-awaited, controversial and saw a side of Kristen Stewart that many had never seen on the big screen before. While Spencer arguably got snubbed at the Baftas, Stewart has made it on to the best actress list for playing Princess Diana. Spencer is available on rent on Prime Video from £4.49.

King Richard: Will Smith stars as Serena and Venus Williams’ father.

The Long Goodbye This Oscar nomination for Riz Ahmed’s short film will come as no surprise to his fans. As well as gracing us with a stellar album, Ahmed created a haunting 12-minute short which paints an unsettling picture of a dystopian future. In it, a British South Asian family is violently rounded up by a gun-wielding gang. It’s been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film at this year’s Oscars. The Long Goodbye is available to watch for free on YouTube. Belfast This semi-autobiographical film chronicles the life of a working class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. It’s also got an impressive seven Oscar nominations, including Dame Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds for their supporting roles. Belfast is available to watch in cinemas nationwide now. King Richard The Oscar-tipped tennis biopic has certainly done well for itself in this year’s nominations, with six nominations. The synopsis for the film is simple: it aims to offer the world a closer look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena became who they are after the coaching from their father, Richard, who is played by Will Smith. King Richard is available on Prime Video and Apple TV to rent for £13.99.

Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos.

Being The Ricardos Written and directed by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin, Being The Ricardos chronicles the marital troubles of the famous real-life couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The film stars Nicole Kidman as Ball – a role which has landed her an Oscar nomination this year – alongside fellow previous Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem as Arnaz. Being the Ricardos is available on Prime Video and is free for subscribers. The Queen Of Basketball Scooping up the nomination for Best Documentary (Short Subject), The Queen Of Basketball shares the life story of 1970s basketball superstar Lucy Harris. Harris was the first woman to score a basket in the Olympics, the first and only woman drafted by the NBA and the first woman of colour to be inducted into the basketball Hall Of Fame. The short documentary has also earned Academy Award recognition less than three weeks after the hoop star’s sudden passing at the age of 66. The Queen of Basketball is available to watch for free on Vimeo. The Windshield Wiper Animation and philosophy collide in this short movie which is on the Oscar shortlist for Best Animated Short Film. It documents personal memories in an attempt to figure out the societal meaning of love and involved director Alberto Mielgo asking friends and family what ‘love’ means to them, which prompted him to ponder the question himself. The Windshield Wiper is available to watch for free on YouTube.

