Jimmy Kimmell at the 2023 Oscars
Film

Oscars 2023: the winners announced – live updates

The 95th Annual Academy Awards are underway. Stylist is bringing you live updates on the winners. And the Oscar goes to…

It’s the biggest night in show business. That’s right – the stars are seated and the statuettes are waiting in the wings. The 95th Annual Academy Awards are underway – and Stylist will be bringing you live updates of all of the winners as they are announced.

Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - WINNER

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny - WINNER

Live-action short

An Irish Goodbye - WINNER

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Makeup and hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale - WINNER

Costume design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

International film

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Documentary short

The Elephant Whisperers - WINNER

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse - WINNER

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Original score

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water - WINNER

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking - WINNER

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick - WINNER

Original song

Applause, Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, RRR - WINNER

This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Lead actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale - WINNER

Bill Nighy, Living

Lead actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Images: Getty