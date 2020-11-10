So, Wilson and Scott fans will be excited to hear that the pair are working on another big project together.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Wilson and Scott will star in HBO’s movie adaptation of the stage-play Oslo. As per the report, the Tony Award-winning play by J.T. Rogers “details the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords”. Wilson will play a Norwegian foreign minister called Mona Juul, while Scott will be her sociologist husband Terje Rød-Larsen.

Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter in His Dark Materials.

Rogers is adapting his play, with Tony winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific) directing the Prague-based production. And if all that wasn’t exciting enough: Steven Spielberg is among the executive producers on Oslo. HBO senior programming and films vice president Tara Grace said: “In collaboration with Steven, Kristie, Marc, and Bold Films, we’re delighted to work with JT and Bartlett to adapt their inspiring Tony Award-winning story for the screen. “Recounting the remarkable feat of two diametrically opposed sides coming together to find common ground, Oslo’s themes are especially pertinent, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have so many revered artisans on both sides of the camera working together to bring this to life.”

Although this is indeed excellent entertainment news, it’s likely that we’ll have to wait a while for it to hit our screens. But in the meantime, you can continue watching His Dark Materials on Sunday nights at 8.10pm on BBC One, or catch up with season one on BBC iPlayer.

