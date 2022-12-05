When breakout adult romance writer Claudia Tan released Perfect Addiction earlier this year, she had no idea how popular it would prove with readers. Featuring “lots of angst and lots of undeniably steamy chemistry” (her words), it’s unsurprising that the story was swooped upon by the people at Prime Video – and now it’s been confirmed that the movie adaptation will be released in spring 2023. With that in mind, then, here’s what you need to know about Perfect Addiction. What’s the plot of Perfect Addiction? Sienna Lane is the woman who seemingly has it all: the luxury apartment, the dream job (she’s a UFC trainer, no less!) and the man of her dreams.

Ross Butler, Kiana Madeira and Matthew Noszka star as three points of a love triangle in Perfect Addiction.

“Jax and Sienna seemed to be the unbreakable couple, moving from strength to strength, as Sienna trains Jax to become the ultimate champion in MMA,” the official synopsis reads. When she walks in on Jax in bed with her sister, however, Sienna’s world comes tumbling down around her. With nowhere to live, no money, and no one to turn to, Sienna decides she needs to hit Jax where it hurts the most: in the ring. So she starts training up Kayden, a moody and undisciplined fighter.

He might be an underdog, but he’s undoubtedly a good fighter – and so Sienna sets to training Kayden up so that he can bring her ex down in the ring. And of course it’s not long before sparks fly, and the path to the champion’s title gets more and more complicated. Watch the trailer for Perfect Addiction below:

Who stars in Perfect Addiction? Directed by Castille Landon,the film features upcoming stars Kiana Madeira (After We Fell, After Ever Happy), Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why), and Matthew Noszka (Star). They are supported by Bree Winslow (Euphoria), Nicholas Duvernay (Purple Hearts), and Manu Bennett (Spartacus). What are people saying about Perfect Addiction? Tan has piled praise upon the cast of the film adaptation of her novel, telling Girl Talk HQ that she is “so excited” for people to “fall in love with these characters all over again”.

Of her story’s popularity, she added: “I think as young women are coming into their own sexuality, they want to read their journeys reflected in fiction as well! Erotic romance was once something that maybe felt shameful to read, and it was purely marketed to older women. “I love that we, as the new generation, can talk openly about our kinks and what we like from our partners.” When and where can we stream Perfect Addiction? Perfect Addiction will be available to Prime Video customers in Spring 2023. Will you be watching?

