Yara Shahidi will star alongside Jude Law as Captain Hook in Disney’s new live-action remake of JM Barrie’s classic story, Peter Pan and Wendy.
Just when we thought 2020 was all bad news, Disney has given us something to smile about as we head towards 2021.
It was announced this weekend that Grown-ish star and former Stylist guest editor Yara Shahidi has been cast as Tinkerbell in Disney’s upcoming live-action Peter Pan remake Peter Pan and Wendy, making her the first Black actor to take on the role.
The news, which was first reported by Deadline, was confirmed by Shahidi on her Instagram, where she captioned a picture of herself wearing Tinkerbell’s iconic green “lettssssgooooo #tinkerbell”.
She later posted a piece of fan art imagining her as the iconic fairy, adding: “Thank you for all of the love. It, truly, means so much to me. I’m excited for this next adventure!”
Shahidi’s casting shows Disney’s ongoing commitment to diversifying its classic characters – last year, it was announced that the incredible Halle Bailey would play Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.
Shahidi is one of a number of names who have already been cast in this exciting remake of JM Barrie’s iconic story. Here’s everything we know about the live-action film so far.
Who stars in Peter Pan and Wendy?
In her casting as Tinkerbell, Shahidi joins a line-up of fantastic actors.
So far, Jude Law – of The Holiday and Fantastic Beasts fame – has been cast as Peter Pan’s nemesis Captain Hook, alongside newcomer Alexander Molony who will take on the role of Peter Pan.
Yara Shahidi on what it really means to be a young woman in 2019
Black Widow star Ever Anderson will play the role of Wendy.
What is Peter Pan and Wendy about?
According to Digital Spy, the film is being described as “a 21st-century update on the classic JM Barrie story”.
Although we don’t have many more details about the script so far, it’s likely that it will follow in the footsteps of Disney’s original 1953 animated film.
When will Peter Pan and Wendy be released?
Because the film is still in the casting stages, we don’t know much about when we can expect to see Shahidi and the rest of the cast appear on our screens.
However, what we do know is that we can expect to see Peter Pan and Wendy make it to the big screen.
As Deadline suggests, Disney intends for Peter Pan and Wendy to have a theatrical release, rather than go straight to Disney Plus like with the recent release of Mulan.
Image: Getty
