She later posted a piece of fan art imagining her as the iconic fairy, adding: “Thank you for all of the love. It, truly, means so much to me. I’m excited for this next adventure!”

Shahidi’s casting shows Disney’s ongoing commitment to diversifying its classic characters – last year, it was announced that the incredible Halle Bailey would play Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Shahidi is one of a number of names who have already been cast in this exciting remake of JM Barrie’s iconic story. Here’s everything we know about the live-action film so far.

Who stars in Peter Pan and Wendy?

In her casting as Tinkerbell, Shahidi joins a line-up of fantastic actors. So far, Jude Law – of The Holiday and Fantastic Beasts fame – has been cast as Peter Pan’s nemesis Captain Hook, alongside newcomer Alexander Molony who will take on the role of Peter Pan.

You may also like Yara Shahidi on what it really means to be a young woman in 2019

Black Widow star Ever Anderson will play the role of Wendy.

What is Peter Pan and Wendy about?

According to Digital Spy, the film is being described as “a 21st-century update on the classic JM Barrie story”. Although we don’t have many more details about the script so far, it’s likely that it will follow in the footsteps of Disney’s original 1953 animated film.

When will Peter Pan and Wendy be released?

Because the film is still in the casting stages, we don’t know much about when we can expect to see Shahidi and the rest of the cast appear on our screens.

You may also like The first trailer for the live-action Little Mermaid is here – and it looks nothing like the Disney version

However, what we do know is that we can expect to see Peter Pan and Wendy make it to the big screen. As Deadline suggests, Disney intends for Peter Pan and Wendy to have a theatrical release, rather than go straight to Disney Plus like with the recent release of Mulan.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy