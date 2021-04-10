The next instalment of Indiana Jones is on its way – complete with a very special addition to the cast.
It is a fact universally acknowledged that if a TV show, film, or music video needs schuzing up these days, there’s one person who can always be relied upon to bring the star power: Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Even as we’ve been eagerly awaiting the next move from the inimitable PWB, her presence has been felt far and wide in recent times. The creator of Fleabag and Killing Eve has directed Phoebe Bridgers’ Savior Complex video, voiced L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story, made significant contributions to the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, and even popped up in Harry Styles’ Treat People With Kindness music video to perform an utterly joyous duet.
Yep, Waller-Bridge always likes to keep us guessing. In fact, you might remember that back in February, it was announced that she will star alongside Donald Glover in an Amazon reboot of Mr & Mrs Smith, based on the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. A powerhouse team, we’re sure you can agree.
Impossible though it may be to predict Waller-Bridge might do next, it’s safe to say that her projects are always momentous. And now, there’s another to add to the mix: Indiana Jones.
According to Lucasfilm, the Emmy-winning star will co-lead the as-yet-untitled sequel opposite Harrison Ford, who will reprise his role as the legendary archaeologist for a fifth time in the action adventure franchise.
Any Indiana Jones’ fans out there will know, of course, that Steven Spielberg directed all four of the previous chapters. But after he previously expressed a desire to “pass along Indy’s whip to a new generation to bring their perspective to the story”, the reins have been handed to Logan and Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold, although Spielberg will be staying on as a co-producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.
“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great film-makers,” Mangold said in a statement. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine.
“When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”
The Waller-Bridge announcement also notes that veteran composer John Williams will be returning to score the sequel, as he has done with the previous four instalments.
And while we don’t now exactly what role Waller-Bridge will be playing in the sequel, we will be expecting plenty of trademark wit alongside the usual skin-of-the-teeth scrapes. Who know, we might even get a cheeky look to the camera in classic Fleabag style, too.
Luckily we don’t have to wait too long to see Waller-Bridge in action, as the film is scheduled for release on 29 July 2022, 41 years after the first instalment in the franchise first hit cinema screens. We don’t know about you, but we’re so ready to see her with a fedora and whip.
Image: Getty
Christobel Hastings
Christobel Hastings is a London-based journalist covering pop culture, feminism, LGBTQ and lore.