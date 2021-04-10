It is a fact universally acknowledged that if a TV show, film, or music video needs schuzing up these days, there’s one person who can always be relied upon to bring the star power: Phoebe Waller-Bridge .

Yep, Waller-Bridge always likes to keep us guessing. In fact, you might remember that back in February, it was announced that she will star alongside Donald Glover in an Amazon reboot of Mr & Mrs Smith, based on the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. A powerhouse team, we’re sure you can agree.

Impossible though it may be to predict Waller-Bridge might do next, it’s safe to say that her projects are always momentous. And now, there’s another to add to the mix: Indiana Jones.

According to Lucasfilm, the Emmy-winning star will co-lead the as-yet-untitled sequel opposite Harrison Ford, who will reprise his role as the legendary archaeologist for a fifth time in the action adventure franchise.

Any Indiana Jones’ fans out there will know, of course, that Steven Spielberg directed all four of the previous chapters. But after he previously expressed a desire to “pass along Indy’s whip to a new generation to bring their perspective to the story”, the reins have been handed to Logan and Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold, although Spielberg will be staying on as a co-producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.