The young actor makes her debut in Pleasure and when we sit down to talk, Kappel says: “I actually started my acting career with probably the most difficult part I could do.”

She had “nothing to compare it to”, which is something she’s glad about because it’s a film that director Ninja Thyberg has been working on since the actor was 13 – she’s 24 now. When she got the part, Kappel explains that it felt like she was being handed Ninja’s baby to take care of.

In the beginning, she says: “I didn’t trust that I was a good actor because I didn’t know – I had never seen myself.” But “letting go” of any fears and doing it wholeheartedly “with every little part of me” helped her to make the role of Bella Cherry her own. The film is completely filmed from the perspective of Bella, a small town Swedish newcomer to the LA porn industry, who wants to rise to the top and be the best porn actor she can possibly be – by any means necessary.