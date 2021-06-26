As news of the film has only just been announced, we’ll have to wait for writer and director Dunham (Industry, Girls) to reveal the specifics of the film. What we do know so far is that the story will follow a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship.

Dunham has given a small glimpse at the general theme saying: “I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.”

Polly Pocket might not seem like the most obvious children’s toy to canonise onto the silver screen but for many she was a doll of countless talents. She skated, she farmed, she was a chef – a true multi-hyphenate woman. If you fell under the Polly Pocket spell, you’ll know that her do-it-all attitude gives Dunham and co a lot of material to work with.