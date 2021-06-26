Lena Dunham and Lily Collins are teaming up to bring Polly Pocket to life in a live action remake
Polly Pocket is getting the big screen treatment with Lily Collins set to star and produce, while Lena Dunham writes and directs. This live action remake joins 90s faves The Powerpuff Girls and Barbie, which are both receiving the feature length treatment.
Despite all the quality female-led shows coming to TV and streaming services, when it comes to feature films, they are still somewhat lagging behind. Well, Lena Dunham and Lily Collins are doing their part to correct this with the announcement that they’re teaming up on a live action movie about none other than Polly Pocket. While Collins is set to star and produce, Dunham will serve as writer and director of the film.
In a statement announcing the project, Lily Collins said: “As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true and I can’t wait to bring these tiny toys to the big screen.”
What’s the plot of the live action Polly Pocket film?
As news of the film has only just been announced, we’ll have to wait for writer and director Dunham (Industry, Girls) to reveal the specifics of the film. What we do know so far is that the story will follow a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship.
Dunham has given a small glimpse at the general theme saying: “I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.”
Polly Pocket might not seem like the most obvious children’s toy to canonise onto the silver screen but for many she was a doll of countless talents. She skated, she farmed, she was a chef – a true multi-hyphenate woman. If you fell under the Polly Pocket spell, you’ll know that her do-it-all attitude gives Dunham and co a lot of material to work with.
Who stars in the cast of the live action film Polly Pocket?
The film is still in pre-production and Lily Collins is currently the only cast name to be revealed. The actor is no stranger to taking a starring role, so audiences can look forward to Collins lending her sweet onscreen charm to the role of Polly Pocket.
She most recently played the titular character in Netflix’s polarising Emily In Paris. But, Collins has had star turns alongside veterans including Julia Roberts and Matt Bomer in Mirror Mirror and The Last Tycoon, respectively.
