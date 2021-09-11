Emma Stone as a feminist Frankenstein’s Monster? Sign us up. Here’s everything we know so far about Poor Things.
Something deliciously gothic and feminist this way comes.
Searchlight and director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite) are teaming up to bring us a clever re-imagining of Mary Shelley’s gothic classic Frankenstein, starring none other than Emma Stone in the lead role.
Poor Things, which is based on the 1992 novel of the same name by famed Scottish author Alasdair Gray is a Victorian tale of love, discovery and scientific daring, telling the incredible story of Belle Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist, who will be played by Willem Dafoe.
The novel essentially re-imagines a Frankenstein in which the monster has been replaced by a beautiful yet volatile erotomaniac named Bella Baxter, who is brought back to life with the brain of an infant.
As Collider reports, Bella is actually Victoria Blessington, who drowns herself to escape her abusive husband. However, after a surgeon resuscitates her by removing the brain from the fetus she was carrying and placing it into her skull, Bella is revived, but with the mental faculties of a child.
Bella’s brain begins to mature and she develops a social conscience, but all the progress she has made is threatened when she is recognized as Victoria by her lawful husband.
The popular novel has been described as a “hilarious political allegory” that creates a “thought-provoking duel between the desires of men and the independence of women.”
Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef and Christopher Abbott have also been named in the impressive cast list.
After her incredible turn as ultimate villainess Cruella De Ville in Disney’s Cruella, we can’t wait to see how Stone tackles this complexly charming role.
According to IMDB, the film is currently in pre-production and is expected on our screens sometime in 2022. We’ll of course keep you updated with any emerging news, trailers or first looks at what’s sure to be a great film.
Images: Getty