We’ve been positively spoilt for choice with the offerings on Disney+ recently, that’s for certain. We’ve had copious amounts of true crime, documentaries galore, our (glorious) fair share of Pixar picks and some stellar dramas. Now, though, the platform is bringing us an anticipated new film release, and if you’re a fan of horror, the iconic Predator franchise and female leads, listen up. Prey has been released today (Friday 5 August) and as the reviews are coming out, it’s clear that the new movie is going to be a hit of the year.

Amber Midthunder is Naru in Disney+'s Prey.

According to the synopsis: “Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people.” And if you need to brush up on your Predator knowledge before the new film, Disney+ has all the previous movies ready and waiting for you. Not only is the film a new addition to the acclaimed franchise but it also puts a Native American woman (Amber Midthunder) front and centre, a form of representation that has long been lacking in the film industry. The Hollywood movie is being praised for its accurate depictions of Comanche culture, something that is down to its Comanche producer, Jhane Myers. She was hired by director, Dan Trachtenberg, to ensure that the sci-fi film remained authentic to Native American culture.

As per The Guardian, Myers was allowed to screen Prey to the various departments of the Comanche nation. They loved the new film and especially loved the fact that their opinion meant so much to the production, that they were being screened an unfinished film when they still had the chance to reshape it. Myers talks about the importance of the film and says: “Because it’s sci-fi, it’s action, yet it has Native culture in it, there are young filmmakers that will watch it and be excited to do something of their own. We’re barely scratching the surface of the Native content market. It’s untapped. Imagine if somebody does something totally off the hook just because they watched this.” The cultural significance of the movie is just one of the plus points of this new film, the tension, the acting and the premise are all part of the main reasons as to why Prey should be top of your weekend watchlist agenda.

Could it be part of our top 10 movies of the year? There’s a strong potential.

You don’t need to be a die-hard fan of the Predator franchise, it seems.

Amber Midthunder is the actor of the moment.

It may leave you on the edge of your seat but it could just be the horror of the year.

And if there was ever any doubt in your mind about the strength of Disney+ original films, consider it taken care of after watching Prey.

With all that said, it’s time to refresh our memory of Predator and get ready for a glorious weekend of streaming.

Prey is now available to stream on Disney+.

