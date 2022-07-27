Jodie Comer’s Prima Facie is taking cinemas by storm – here’s how to get your hands on tickets

If you’ve travelled through London at all in the last six months, you might have seen the striking posters advertising Prima Facie starring Jodie Comer.

The one-woman play about sexual assault and the legal system – which served as Comer’s West End debut – went down a storm with audiences and critics alike, receiving plenty of praise both in print and online.

And now it’s taking the Box Office by storm, too. On 21 July, National Theatre Live brought Prima Facie to the big screen – and it didn’t take long for the broadcast to break records.