Jodie Comer’s Prima Facie is taking cinemas by storm – here’s how to get your hands on tickets
- Lauren Geall
Jodie Comer’s one-woman play Prima Facie received plenty of praise from audiences and critics alike. Here’s how to see it in cinemas.
If you’ve travelled through London at all in the last six months, you might have seen the striking posters advertising Prima Facie starring Jodie Comer.
The one-woman play about sexual assault and the legal system – which served as Comer’s West End debut – went down a storm with audiences and critics alike, receiving plenty of praise both in print and online.
And now it’s taking the Box Office by storm, too. On 21 July, National Theatre Live brought Prima Facie to the big screen – and it didn’t take long for the broadcast to break records.
According to Screen Daily, Prima Facie was the highest-grossing title in UK-Ireland cinemas on 22 July, making it the highest-grossing event cinema release since the beginning of the pandemic.
In short, tickets for Prima Facie are still in high demand – and with screenings of the live recording continuing in select cinemas for the next week or so, now’s the time to go and see Comer in action. Here’s everything you need to know about the play before you book tickets.
What is Prima Facie about?
Written by Suzie Miller, Prima Facie follows the story of Tessa (Comer), a “young, brilliant barrister” who has worked her way up from a working-class upbringing to be at the top of her game. In particular, Tessa specialises as a defence lawyer – one who defends men accused of sexual assault – and she is particularly talented at cross-examining witnesses and “lighting up the shadows of doubt in any case”.
That is, until an unexpected event turns all the things she thought she knew on its head. Faced with a new reality, Tessa is forced to “confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge” – and emotions run high.
Is Prima Facie worth watching?
We’d say 100% yes. Indeed, as Stylist’s entertainment director Helen Bownass put it after she saw the play live on stage: “We all know Jodie Comer is a great actor – her two Baftas and Emmys are testament to that – but I wasn’t prepared for how much her performance as Tessa in her West End debut would turn me inside out.
“She is utterly magnetic in this examination of how the legal system treats survivors of sexual assault. And what’s particularly remarkable is that for the whole 100 minutes of the show, it’s just her on stage, in what is an incredibly physical and emotionally demanding role.
“When the play ended, the audience sat in stunned silence for a beat, before a standing round of applause – and I saw many people leaving the theatre unable, or unwilling, to hold back the tears and emotion.”
How to get tickets to see Prima Facie
Select cinemas are showing Prima Facie over the next couple of weeks. To find out which cinemas are involved – and buy tickets – you can check out the National Theatre Live website.
