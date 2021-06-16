Zoë Kravitz is, undoubtedly, one of the coolest people in Hollywood. Anything she turns her hand to automatically becomes a seriously hot project. Take, for example, the badly behaved heroine she gave us in the recent High Fidelity reboot. Big Little Lies fans also grew to love her character, Bonnie, in the highly successful HBO series. And there’s her upcoming role in the new Catwoman movie. It’s understandable, then, that we’re very excited over the news of her directorial debut, Pussy Island. And with a title like that, along with the fact that Channing Tatum will star in it, our attention has well and truly piqued.

Pussy Island is a thriller starring Tatum as a tech billionaire and owner of a private island – and the story sounds pretty wild. As reported by Variety: “The film follows a young Los Angeles cocktail waitress named Frida, who has her sights set on tech mogul Slater King, played by Tatum. “Frida makes her way into King’s inner circle and attends an intimate gathering on his private island, where she will have the journey of a lifetime. Despite the beautiful location and wealthy people, Frida uncovers that there’s more to the island than meets the eye – something terrifying.”

Channing Tatum will star in Pussy Island.

Kravitz wrote the script with E.T. Feigenbaum, and she will produce alongside Bruce Cohen of Bruce Cohen Productions. It’s not been confirmed whether or not she will star in the movie but no other names have been attached to the project yet. This isn’t the first time Kravitz and Tatum have worked together: in 2017, they starred in the animated film The Lego Batman Movie. And, while working on this new movie together earlier in the year, the internet was convinced the pair were dating (in fairness, people have been desperate to escape the mundanity of lockdown with celebrity gossip).

We’re not sure when Pussy Island will be released, but it’s definitely going to be one worth checking out in the cinema now that they’re finally reopened. And we’ll of course let you know when new details are released.

