The last time we saw Rachel McAdams on our screens, she was singing absolute belters including Double Trouble and Husavik with Will Ferrell in last year’s unexpected Netflix hit, Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga. You might also have recently revisited her breakout role as Regina George in Mean Girls, or her enchanting turn as Allie in beloved romantic drama The Notebook, which are both currently streaming on Netflix as well.

You may also like Regina George wasn’t the real villain in Mean Girls, Janis Ian was

With such iconic roles under her belt, we’re always excited to see what the Oscar-nominated actor is up to next. And her upcoming project doesn’t disappoint. Variety has confirmed that McAdams will star in the film adaptation of Judy Blume’s coming-of-age novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Considering that Blume has always famously refused to adapt her published work, this is a pretty big deal. Here’s everything we know about it so far…

You may also like The Notebook: 10 unrealistic love lessons we learned watching Nicholas Sparks films

What is Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret about? First published in 1970, Blume’s young-adult novel tells the story of a sixth-grader, who has grown up without a religious affiliation due to her parents’ interfaith marriage, and is trying to navigate everything that life throws at a girl who’s just trying to be “normal”. The official synopsis reads: “Life isn’t easy for Margaret. She’s moved away from her childhood home, she’s starting a new school, finding new friends – and she’s convinced she’s not normal. For a start she hasn’t got a clue whether she wants to be Jewish like her father or Christian like her mother.”

Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret, by Judy Blume, is getting a movie adaptation starring Rachel McAdams.

It continues: “Everyone else seems really sure of who they are. And, worst of all, she’s a ‘late developer’. She just knows that all her friends are going to need a bra before she does. It’s too embarrassing to talk to her parents about these things. “So she talks to God instead – and waits for an answer…” The book has been both challenged and celebrated for its frankness over the years, and it continues to be read by millions around the world today.

You may also like 50 banned books from recent history (including Harry Potter)

Who stars in Are You There God? It’s Me? Abby Ryder Fortson will play Margaret, while McAdams steps is portraying her mother, Barbara. Speaking about the casting, Blume – who is also a producer on the film – said: “Abby is funny and tender, strong yet vulnerable. She IS Margaret. And Rachel – wow! – does it get any better? A funny, loving, sexy, real woman who is also a mom. “I can’t wait to see these two playing mother and daughter.” When is Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret released? Filming is yet to start, so we’ll likely have to wait at least until next year for this one. But in the meantime, it’s a perfect opportunity to re-read or catch up with a book that so many women grew up with.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy