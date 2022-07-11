Joining the recent wave of female actors returning to the beloved romcom is Reese Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon is not only acting in the new Amazon wedding comedy, she's also producing it.

Will Ferrell will also be starring in and producing the new Amazon film.

The film has been described as a “wedding comedy” and while plot details are a closely guarded secret right now, we do know that it involves two weddings that are booked at the same venue on the same weekend. Talk about a nightmare, right? Could we be getting Bride Wars vibes or will it be a happily ever after? Witherspoon is starring in the film alongside Will Ferrell, who is currently filming for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. But the pair won’t just be acting in it, they’re both producing the film under their respective banners. Ferrell’s Gloria Sanchez banner is responsible for Netflix’s Dead To Me so we can’t wait to see what jokes are in store for us here.

The untitled Amazon project is being directed and co-produced by Nick Stoller. Stoller’s new gay romcom, Bros, which he directed and co-wrote with star Billy Eichner, is due out this September and is already drumming up a fair share of excitement.

While we may not know exactly what this new film is all about, we do hope that the film will provide us with a laugh a minute. And Reese Witherspoon, of course. We do know that it will be streaming on Amazon, though we’re yet to receive news of a title, premise, further casting details or a release date. We’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more.

