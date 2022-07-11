Amazon has acquired the rights to Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell’s new wedding comedy film.
We’ve called it: 2022 is the year of the romcom. From new series and films giving us modern takes on the fan-favourite trope to bestselling book lists consistently giving us the romantic tales we crave, it seems as though fans of the genre (read: us) are having a ball at the moment.
And it’s not just the content that’s taking us by happy surprise, it’s the fact that we’re getting a slew of returning familiar faces. Sandra Bullock left us cackling along to The Lost City, Julia Roberts’ Ticket To Paradise is already the summer romcom we can’t wait to watch, and while it’s not a romcom, Cameron Diaz’s return to Hollywood has us hoping for an ‘enemies to lovers’ plotline in her forthcoming Netflix movie.
Joining the recent wave of female actors returning to the beloved romcom is Reese Witherspoon.
Witherspoon was last seen on our screens in Little Fires Everywhere, The Morning Show and Big Little Lies, but she’s been busy working behind the scenes on some of our most-loved projects. Her production company, Hello Sunshine, is bringing us the much-anticipated adaptation of Where The Crawdads Sing with Daisy Edgar-Jones, the musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six and the adaptation of Dolly Parton’s bestselling book Run, Rose, Run. She’s also set to make her major romcom return in Netflix’s Your Place Or Mine alongside Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams and Ashton Kutcher.
It’s safe to say, then, that Witherspoon has been an extremely busy woman and this latest film is just another example of that. The yet-to-be-named film has been acquired by Amazon in what appears to be a very intense battle between streaming platforms.
The film has been described as a “wedding comedy” and while plot details are a closely guarded secret right now, we do know that it involves two weddings that are booked at the same venue on the same weekend. Talk about a nightmare, right?
Could we be getting Bride Wars vibes or will it be a happily ever after?
Witherspoon is starring in the film alongside Will Ferrell, who is currently filming for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. But the pair won’t just be acting in it, they’re both producing the film under their respective banners. Ferrell’s Gloria Sanchez banner is responsible for Netflix’s Dead To Me so we can’t wait to see what jokes are in store for us here.
The untitled Amazon project is being directed and co-produced by Nick Stoller. Stoller’s new gay romcom, Bros, which he directed and co-wrote with star Billy Eichner, is due out this September and is already drumming up a fair share of excitement.
While we may not know exactly what this new film is all about, we do hope that the film will provide us with a laugh a minute. And Reese Witherspoon, of course.
We do know that it will be streaming on Amazon, though we’re yet to receive news of a title, premise, further casting details or a release date. We’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more.
