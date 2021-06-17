Moreno’s comments come after Miranda himself apologised for the lack of dark-skinned Afro-Latinx representation in his work. In a statement posted to Twitter, the Hamilton creator acknowledged that the film “fell short” of representing the diversity of the Washington Heights community – and said she was “truly sorry” for his failure.

“I started writing In The Heights because I didn’t feel seen,” the statement read. “And over the past 20 years all I wanted was for us – ALL of us – to feel seen. I’m seeing the discussion around Afro-Latino representation in our film this weekend, and it is clear that many in our dark-skinned Afro-Latino community don’t feel sufficiently represented within it, particularly among the leading roles.

“I can hear the hurt and frustration over colorism, of feeling unseen in the feedback. I hear that, without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation, the world feels extractive of the community we wanted so much to represent with pride and joy.”