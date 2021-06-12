Earlier this year, Riz Ahmed became the first Muslim to be nominated for best actor at the Oscars for his role in Sound Of Metal. While it was of course a groundbreaking moment to be celebrated, it also highlighted how far there is still to go in Hollywood.

The actor and activist has now launched a new initiative for Muslim representation in the media, partnering with Chicago-based advocacy group Pillars Fund and the Ford Foundation, to create $25,000 (£17,700) fellowships for Muslim storytellers.