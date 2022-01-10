What many may not be aware of, though, is his other writing for older audiences. The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar And Six More is a collection of short stories written by Dahl that explores everything from being a fighter pilot in the second world war to uncovering ancient Roman treasure.

Now, one of the short stories in the collection – The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar – is getting the Netflix treatment and will be adapted as a film directed by Wes Anderson. Following Netflix’s acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Company, the film has already confirmed Benedict Cumberbatch as one of the leads of the cast.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming film so far.