The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar: Wes Anderson to direct the Roald Dahl adaptation with Benedict Cumberbatch leading the cast
First published in 1977, Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar is now getting a Netflix film adaptation with some familiar faces. Here’s everything we know so far.
For many of us, Roald Dahl was the fail-safe author of our younger years – from Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG and James And The Giant Peach, the late author penned some incredibly immersive tales fit for childhood imaginations.
What many may not be aware of, though, is his other writing for older audiences. The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar And Six More is a collection of short stories written by Dahl that explores everything from being a fighter pilot in the second world war to uncovering ancient Roman treasure.
Now, one of the short stories in the collection – The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar – is getting the Netflix treatment and will be adapted as a film directed by Wes Anderson. Following Netflix’s acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Company, the film has already confirmed Benedict Cumberbatch as one of the leads of the cast.
Here’s everything we know about the upcoming film so far.
What will The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar be about?
Based on the 1977 novel, The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar tells the story of a wealthy gambler who attempts to master the art of meditation in order to see through cards. Honing his skills – as well as being able to predict the future – Henry uses his newfound abilities in casinos and starts to win major sums of money.
Repulsed by his recently acquired riches, Henry vows to establish the most well-equipped and supportive orphanages on the planet. The tale follows him as he is chased by the mafia, dons various disguises and works to create the best orphanages in the world.
The film will be Anderson’s second exploration into Dahl’s works after he previously directed the Oscar-nominated animated film The Fantastic Mr. Fox, which starred George Clooney and Meryl Streep.
Who will star in The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar?
Benedict Cumberbatch will play the titular role of Henry Sugar while other cast members include Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley.
As the original book is made up of several short stories, Deadline has reported that sources say the film will consist of three mini-films, in a similar style to the Coen brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.
When and where will The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar be available to watch?
Production is expected to start next week in London and the film will be a Netflix Original coming to the streaming platform at a yet-to-be-disclosed date.
Watch this space for updates.
Image: Getty