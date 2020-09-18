This is down to the casting team, Lucy Pardee and Jessica Straker, and their unique approach of meeting 1,500 girls and capturing observational logs on them, with the help of young Londoners across girls’ comprehensive schools and youth hubs. Within that process, they came across a group of 30 young women who really connected and formed the final cast.

Claire Wilson and Theresa Ikoko wrote the script in a matter of months. Ikoko says it felt natural as parts of the film come from her own lived experience - her older sister Tracy mirrors the character of Rocks. “I wanted to write this film to honour girls like Tracy, like Rocks, who are stronger than they need to be. They are protectors and providers in ways that children should never have to be but in that sacrifice, they give people like me a childhood filled with joy, laughter, dance routine and water fights,” she tells Stylist.

She explains that the film is a tribute to “young people from migrant families, poor families, those young people looking after disabled parents, young people who are the only English speaker in their family, those young people whose parents work crazy shifts in order to provide.”

“These young people might be disruptive, they might be late for school or a have a bad attitude. They might not want to smile when you walk down the road. They might forget to say ‘excuse me’, they might not be able to concentrate and they might be distracted, but that’s just because they have so much on,” Ikoko says.