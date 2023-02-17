If you grew up watching romantic comedies in the 90s and early 00s, you’d be forgiven for thinking that a woman’s chances of falling in love all but disappeared as soon as she hit 30. Woe betide her if she entered the fourth decade of her life without having settled down with ‘the one’. If she remained single at the stroke of midnight on this milestone, the best she could hope for would be to provide comic value, thereafter becoming the butt of jokes about just how hopeless, washed up and generally past it she was. This tick-tick-ticking of the clock wasn’t just background noise or subtext, either; in many cases, the whole plot was based around it. It’s framed as somehow surprising that a man like Mark Darcy would like someone like Bridget Jones “very much, just as you are”. Or consider My Best Friend’s Wedding: Julia Roberts’s character, Julianne, makes a vow to marry her male best friend if both were single at the frankly decrepit age of… 28. When he gets engaged just before that cut-off point, she realises that she’s in love with him – and decides to sabotage the wedding.

Compare that to Roberts’s most recent foray into the genre, 2022’s Ticket To Paradise. In the newer film, the now 55-year-old star plays a divorced woman who must reunite with her ex-husband (played by George Clooney) in Bali, where their daughter is getting married after a whirlwind gap year romance. She has not one but two love interests, her ex and a young pilot played by Emily In Paris star Lucas Bravo. Life, and love, the script makes it clear, don’t end at 30 – far from it.

It’s part of a wave of films exploring love in midlife, many of them headed up by some of the most bankable stars of the romcom’s 90 and 00s golden age. Two decades on, these women, now in their 40s, 50s and 60s, are making a triumphant return to a genre that once might have written them off. Take Reese Witherspoon’s latest effort, Your Place Or Mine on Netflix, which sees her play a single mother who ends up swapping lives with her best friend (Ashton Kutcher) and inadvertently falling into a long-distance romance in the process. Or Jennifer Lopez’s recent release, Shotgun Wedding, where the multi-hyphenate star plays a woman whose destination wedding goes seriously awry when it’s hijacked by terrorists (OK, we never said that these stories had to be totally realistic…). And later this year, Gabrielle Union will star in another Netflix offering, The Perfect Find. Also making a major romcom comeback is Meg Ryan, the genre’s undisputed queen in the 90s thanks to roles in Nora Ephron movies such as Sleepless In Seattle, You’ve Got Mail and When Harry Met Sally. Her next project will be What Happens Later, described as an “evolved and nostalgic” spin on the genre. She will play Willa, a woman reunited with an ex for the first time in decades when they both find themselves snowed in at an airport. And let’s face it, what’s a romcom without a dramatic airport reunion?

In 2023, it seems that Hollywood is finally starting to accept older female heroines that are funny, layered and in possession of a complex romantic past. It’s about time, because these movies seem to make good business sense. Ticket To Paradise punched above its weight at the box office, grossing $172 million (£144m) worldwide, making it a rare non-franchise success story, with viewers no doubt drawn to the cinema by the nostalgic appeal of seeing Clooney and Roberts on screen together. The Lost City, a romcom-slash-adventure starring another stalwart of the genre, Sandra Bullock, brought in more than $190 million (£170m) internationally and even displaced The Batman off the box office top spot upon its release last year. “Things have changed in Hollywood… and the expectations are different,” says Gabriela Serpa, a behavioural analyst at consumer insight agency Canvas8. “Not to say that ageism and diversity aren’t still a problem in the media.” Despite the success of films like Crazy Rich Asians, the cinematic romcom is embracing diversity very slowly. Meanwhile, Jennifer Coolidge recently played the mother of Josh Duhamel, a man 11 years her junior, in Shotgun Wedding but, Serpa notes: “Twenty years ago, in the era of Legally Blonde and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, romcoms were mostly reserved for white 20-somethings. Now, culture has since created space for a different kind of representation.”

Sandra Bullock in The Lost City, with Channing Tatum

“How many romcoms did we have about single mums in the early 2000s?”, she asks, referring to Your Place Or Mine. “Yes, we’re embracing romcoms, but we’re not welcoming them exactly as they were. People are expecting more empowering stories. They want to see love beyond a singular ideal.” It’s a shift that reflects changing cultural mores around romantic relationships. “Once upon a time, people were more likely to ‘have a job for life’ and relatively easily step onto the property ladder,” clinical psychologist Dr Sarah Bishop tells Stylist. “This stability lent itself well to long-lasting romantic relationships.” Now, though, against the backdrop of the current socio-economic climate, couples are settling down later and cohabiting for longer. In 2020, the Office for National Statistics reported that the average age at which heterosexual couples marry was 35 for women and 38 for men – that’s more than half a decade older than Roberts’s arbitrary My Best Friend’s Wedding cut-off point. And, with the UK divorce rate at 9.3% for men and 9.4% for women, it’s more widely accepted that marriage doesn’t necessarily last a lifetime, while the landmark introduction of no-fault divorce last April is expected to reduce conflict around separation, destigmatising the process and cutting out the blame game.

“Romcoms are cultural representations of relationships,” Dr Bishop adds. “When they show a variety of relationship types and normalise less ‘fairytale’ versions of love, it can have a significant impact on our expectations in relationships. We work out what is ‘normal’ by what we see around us, as well as what the media presents us with. Unrealistic expectations in relationships can lead to breakups and heartache. Movies which show more realistic versions of love may be helpful in managing expectations in a healthier way.” It’s particularly cheering to see women who, like Ryan, might have previously felt underestimated, undervalued or even boxed in by their romcom fame embrace the genre on their own terms. Her return feels all the more significant because of her previous comments about feeling pigeonholed (in a way that just didn’t happen to her frequent co-star and on-screen love interest Tom Hanks). For her, being branded “America’s sweetheart” in her heyday felt like a limitation, an over-simplification. “[It] doesn’t imply that you’re smart or sexual or complicated or anything,” she explained at an event in 2018. “It’s a label – and what can a label do but guess at you?” Now, though, she is taking a more hands-on role in producing, co-writing and directing What Happens Later; Union, meanwhile, will serve as co-producer on her next movie. Then there’s Witherspoon, who has blazed a trail for the female actor-turned-producer with the runaway success of her production banner, Hello Sunshine, which supports female talent behind the camera (their mission statement is to “put women at the centre of every story we create celebrate and discover… all shining a light on where women are now”). These women are straying away from the cookie-cutter fairytale ending, but what they’re offering instead is far more compelling.

