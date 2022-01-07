Here’s everything we know about the upcoming film so far.

You may also like Cher biopic: the icon has confirmed details of an exciting new film

What will the new Audrey Hepburn biopic be about? While exact details of the film’s content are yet to be revealed, we’re certain that the biopic will centre on Hepburn’s Oscar-winning career but also, her legacy in other realms. Starring in iconic films such as My Fair Lady, Funny Face, Sabrina and Roman Holiday, she was also a notable fashion icon who became French designer Hubert de Givenchy’s muse. As well as the glitz and glamour that came with her life, Hepburn also made charity work an incredible focus in her later years. Effectively retiring from acting in the 80s, she focused on humanitarian work and worked closely with Unicef to help children in Africa, South America and Asia. She went on to receive the presidential medal of freedom in 1992.

Rooney Mara will star as Audrey Hepburn in the new Apple biopic.

Who will star in the Audrey Hepburn biopic? As of yet, Rooney Mara is the only confirmed actor for the exciting upcoming film. Mara – who has been nominated for the Academy Award twice for her roles in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and Carol – will be leading the cast as Belgium-born Hepburn in the yet-to-be-named biopic. The new film will also be directed by Call Me By Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.

You may also like Rare behind-the-scenes photos from iconic films and TV, from Harry Potter to Breakfast at Tiffany's

When and where will the Audrey Hepburn biopic be available to watch? While a trailer and release date are yet to be confirmed, we’ll be sure to update as soon as further details are announced. Watch this space.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy