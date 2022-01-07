Apple will be bringing the new Audrey Hepburn biopic to our screens, and it’s just been announced that Rooney Mara will be playing the exciting lead role. Here’s everything we know so far.
Biopics appear to be the cinematic flavour of the future and we’re definitely not complaining.
From confirmed biopics on Cher, Marie Antoinette and, most recently, Lady Gaga’s captivating performance as Patrizia Reggiani in House Of Gucci – it seems as though films centring on the life of one well-known person are (thankfully) here to stay.
Now, another confirmed biopic will be coming to our screens as Apple has announced it will be backing a film all about Audrey Hepburn. With Rooney Mara confirmed to play the icon, we can’t wait to see how the life of the Breakfast At Tiffany’s actor will translate onto the screen.
Here’s everything we know about the upcoming film so far.
What will the new Audrey Hepburn biopic be about?
While exact details of the film’s content are yet to be revealed, we’re certain that the biopic will centre on Hepburn’s Oscar-winning career but also, her legacy in other realms.
Starring in iconic films such as My Fair Lady, Funny Face, Sabrina and Roman Holiday, she was also a notable fashion icon who became French designer Hubert de Givenchy’s muse. As well as the glitz and glamour that came with her life, Hepburn also made charity work an incredible focus in her later years.
Effectively retiring from acting in the 80s, she focused on humanitarian work and worked closely with Unicef to help children in Africa, South America and Asia. She went on to receive the presidential medal of freedom in 1992.
Who will star in the Audrey Hepburn biopic?
As of yet, Rooney Mara is the only confirmed actor for the exciting upcoming film.
Mara – who has been nominated for the Academy Award twice for her roles in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and Carol – will be leading the cast as Belgium-born Hepburn in the yet-to-be-named biopic.
The new film will also be directed by Call Me By Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.
When and where will the Audrey Hepburn biopic be available to watch?
While a trailer and release date are yet to be confirmed, we’ll be sure to update as soon as further details are announced.
Watch this space.
Image: Getty