We always knew that Sarah Paulson had the ability to send shivers down our spines (hell, her work on American Horror Story and Ratched has made that abundantly clear), but people have been left shaken by her performance in Netflix’s Run.

The psychological thriller, which finally dropped on the streaming platform this month after being subjected to coronavirus delays, sees Paulson take on the role of Diane Sherman, an overprotective mother intent on hiding her sickly daughter away from the world.