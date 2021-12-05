Fresh off of her success on the latest season of HBO’s Succession, Sarah Snook is turning her attention towards another intriguing project – and we’re very excited. The actor, who is best known for her performance as Siobhan ‘Shiv’ Roy on the satirical comedy-drama, is taking on the lead role in Run Rabbit Run, an Australian ‘horror-thriller which follows the story of a fertility doctor called Sarah.

According to the film’s synopsis, Run Rabbit Run follows Sarah as she is forced to “challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past” when her young daughter Mia begins to exhibit “increasingly strange behaviour”. Sounds creepy, right? While we think Snook will absolutely smash this role (the fact that the character is called Sarah makes it seem like a match made in heaven), she wasn’t the first actor lined up to star. In fact, she’s taking over the role from The Handmaid’s Tale and Invisible Man star Elisabeth Moss, who was originally set to star and produce but has had to leave the project for scheduling reasons.

Elisabeth Moss was originally set to star as Sarah.

It’s not yet been confirmed whether Moss will be staying on board to produce, but the film’s IMDb page still lists her as a contributor, so it seems likely. According to Deadline, the film – which is about to enter pre-production before shooting starts in Victoria and South Australia – is based on an original idea by novelist Hannah Kent, who wrote the script. Daina Reid – who previously worked on The Handmaid’s Tale – is set to direct.

While we don’t know much more about the film for now, it’s great to see so many women working on the film both on and off-screen – and with the talents of Snook, Kent and Reid attached to the film, we’re confident that Run Rabbit Run is going to be pretty damn good. For now, however, we’ll just have to wait and see who else joins the cast. We’ll be updating this space with all the latest news as and when we get it, so keep your eyes peeled for any updates.

