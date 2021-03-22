Like many other movies during the Covid-19 pandemic, Run was forced to skip cinemas altogether and go straight to streaming in the US.

Now, after months of endless waiting, Netflix has confirmed that it will be bringing the thriller to UK audiences very soon indeed.

Here, then, is what you need to know about Run.

What’s the plot of Run?

If you thought Carrie’s Margaret White was the ultimate bad movie mum, think again: in Run, Paulson’s Diane has made a point of raising her own daughter in total isolation.

As such, she has totally controlled Chloe since the moment she was born.