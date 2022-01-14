Whether you’re familiar with modern art or not, chances are, you’ve most likely heard of Jean-Michel Basquiat. The young artist took the art world by storm in the 80s as part of the neo-expressionism movement, but his lasting impact is still felt not only in the art world but also throughout fashion and culture today.

Now, the New York-born, Haitian-Puerto Rican American visual artist is the focus of upcoming biopic Samo Lives. The film will chronicle Basquiat’s short life and impressive rise to become one of the world’s most groundbreaking artists.

Cyrano and Waves star Kelvin Harrison Jr will take the lead as Basquiat in the new film, which will be directed by Julius Onah.

Harrison and Onah have previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed drama Luce, which saw them both nab nominations for best male lead and best director nominations at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.